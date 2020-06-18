EMERGING MARKETS-Latam Assets retreat, Brazil's real drops after rate cut

By Ambar Warrick

June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank on Thursday after a widely expected interest rate cut, while concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases kept broader Latin American markets off balance.

The real BRBY fell more than 1% after the Monetary Policy Committee cut rates further into record-low territory overnight while indicating that there was still some room for further "residual" trimming to tide the economy through the coronavirus.

The bank's signaling of future cuts spelled more real BRL= weakness, given that record-low rates have already made it a less-lucrative investment destination.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) judges that with the cut to 2.25% the monetary stimulus 'appears compatible with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,'" Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"But the Copom is far from sure that is the case, and the rest of the guidance seems to have shifted the policy needle baseline towards additional easing."

Data also showed Brazilian economy activity slumping at a record pace in April due to the pandemic.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP rose about 0.3%, while MSCI's index of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS fell nearly 1%.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were flat, while the peso CLP= sank 1.8%.

Sentiment was dented by spiking COVID-19 cases in the United States, while data showed that U.S. jobless claims remained elevated.

Safe-haven plays such as the U.S. dollar .DXY and the Japanese yen JPY= benefited from the risk-off sentiment. USD/

Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= retreated as oil prices remained under pressure from fears of weakening demand. O/R

"The path forward remains particularly uncertain for energy demand, as a second wave of the virus could keep energy consumption in check. At the same time, evidence is emerging that expectations for market-driven and OPEC+ curtailments are declining," strategists at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Argentina's peso ARS= weakened to a record low as the country's debt restructuring talks hit a roadblock, with the government determined not to cede further ground after making an improved offer and a key creditor group warning that negotiations had failed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.92

0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1935.65

-0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95815.68

0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

37627.13

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3994.76

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1143.71

0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3280

-1.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.4833

-0.81

Chile peso CLP=CL

810.8

-1.75

Colombia peso COP=

3767.05

-0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5148

-0.51

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.7300

-0.07

