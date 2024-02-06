EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rebound on China policy support cheer, Fed rate path eyed

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies climbed on Tuesday as China's efforts to ramp up support for its downtrodden markets boosted risk appetite, though caution about the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts kept a lid on gains.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1.0% while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.1%, in line with broader emerging market peers .MSCIEF.

Both Latam stocks and forex indexes have risen after two straight days of declines that were driven by data showing a strong U.S. economy and hawkish rhetoric from policymakers which dented expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March.

Aiding sentiment towards risk-sensitive emerging market assets on Tuesday were a slew of announcements from China's securities regulator, which signaled more support for the country's battered stock markets.

The policy support measures from the top metals consumer lifted prices of copper, helping Chile's peso CLP= bounce off an over one-year low, last up 0.5%. Chile is the world's leading copper producer.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.5% after central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said an upward surprise in economic activity is anticipated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank wrote in the minutes of its latest policy decision that a tighter labor market, with above-inflation wage rises, could slow inflation convergence.

"For the Copom (monetary policy committee), inflation expectations remain unanchored and that is a source of concern. The forward guidance (unchanged) signals the maintenance of the current pace of rate cuts in the next meetings and the need to maintain a contractionary monetary stance," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Heavyweight Brazilian stocks .BVSP led the charge among Latam indexes, gaining 1.6% with lender Bradesco BBDC4.SA up nearly 5% and among top gainers.

Brazilian payment processor Cielo CIEL3.SAsaid late on Monday Bradesco and Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA - its main stakeholders - had decided together with Grupo Elopar to launch a tender offer to take Cielo private.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 advanced 0.4% against the dollar while regional stocks .MXX dipped 0.3% following a public holiday on Monday.

Mexico's president proposed sweeping constitutional reforms in a speech on Monday, including measures to overhaul the judiciary, electoral law, pensions and environmental regulations just months before a presidential election.

Also boosting the Mexican peso were higher oil prices as the country is a top crude exporter.O/R

Colombia's peso COP= was flat.

Argentinian stocks .MERV slipped 1.2%. Lower-house lawmakers in Argentina on Tuesday will resume voting on individual articles of libertarian President Javier Milei's controversial reform bill.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.09

1.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2576.47

2.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129649.90

1.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

58043.03

-0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6023.00

0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1246894.77

-1.118

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1274.37

0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9580

0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0355

0.44

Chile peso CLP=CL

948.7

0.50

Colombia peso COP=

3950.96

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8549

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

829.5000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1130

2.65

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

