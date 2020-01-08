EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rebound in absence of further U.S.-Iran military escalation

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rebounded on Wednesday as investors warmed to riskier assets in the absence of a fresh escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, while the Mexican peso touched an eight-month high.

Markets around the globe were jolted by Iran's missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in retaliation against the killing of an Iranian commander in a U.S. air strike late last week.

Tensions in the Middle East pushed investors away from riskier assets in Latin America and boosted demand for perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.

Trump said casualties and damage from the missile attacks were being assessed. The White House said the president would make a statement at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT).

"As long as the U.S. does not respond to Iran's most direct attack.... tensions should gradually ease and appetite for risk should improve," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets

FX strategist at Rabobank.

"However, it is still too early to declare with a high degree of confidence that the conflict is over. Investors will be hoping that President Trump refrains from making inflammatory comments when he speaks later today."

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.4%, on track to log its first rise in six sessions.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.5% to 18.7860 against the dollar, strengthening to its highest level since early May 2019.

Market participants seemingly shrugged off data which showed Mexican auto exports posted their first decline in a decade last year.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he expects foreign investment to increase as the U.S. Senate is set to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1111.02

-0.43

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2919.89

0.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116143.63

-0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4913.71

0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41057.82

-0.141

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1663.83

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0689

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8120

0.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

768.66

0.02

Colombia peso

COP=

3259.36

0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3168

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

