EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rattled by virus fears; Brazil's real touches near two-month low

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Latin American assets slid on Monday as investors fretted over the potential economic damage of China's coronavirus outbreak, with Brazil's real touching its weakest level in nearly two months.

Risk assets around the globe were sold off, with investors fleeing to safe havens amid widespread disruptions in the world's second-largest economy. Risk-exposed emerging markets bore the brunt of the selling.

Some participants also noted that markets were locking in profits after rallying in the fourth quarter of 2019. Optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade truce, as well as an expected recovery in global growth had pushed up risk assets through the quarter.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus has turned into the catalyst for the correction in risk assets," Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities wrote in a note.

"The market takes a step back from the reflation narrative, reflecting a mix of stretched positioning, excessive momentum, and frothy valuations. We don't think this is a fundamental shift but more of a technical washout."

Brazil's real BRL= declined about 0.5%, touching its weakest level to the dollar since early December. Expectations of a further reduction in the country's already record-low interest rates- according to a central bank survey- further pressured the currency.

Data also showed that a steep decline in the Brazil's trade surplus contributed to its widest current account deficit in four years.

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS touched its weakest level since early December, as the dollar rose on safe-haven demand. USD/

Commodity-linked currencies- the Chilean peso CLP= and the Colombian peso COP=- tumbled as the prices of their respective exports fell amid fears of slowing industrial demand from China.

Copper prices fell for a ninth straight session, while oil prices were at a three-month low. O/RMET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= fell despite data showing a strong uptick in November retail sales. Stocks in the country .MXX were set for their worst day in more than two years, dropping about 2.3%.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS tumbled more than 3% and was set for its worst session since November 2018.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP was knocked off record high levels, shedding about 2.9%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1102.79

-1.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2803.69

-3.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114944.93

-2.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

44071.07

-2.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4561.47

-1.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39768.56

-0.374

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1627.40

-1.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.2043

-0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8920

-0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

787.6

-1.35

Colombia peso COP=

3398.9

-1.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.331

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

60.1650

-0.11

