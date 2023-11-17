EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets pull back after strong week; EM currency index at near four-month highs

By Susan Mathew and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies pulled back from recent highs on Friday, though both were set for weekly gains, while emerging market currencies hit their highest in nearly four months as rising bets on U.S. interest rate cuts subdued the dollar.

Data this week showing cooling U.S. inflation and a loosening labour market fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates in May.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit two-month lows and the dollar was headed for a weekly loss. However, more hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official brought some caution back into the session. FRX/US/

MSCI's baskets tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS dipped 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively, in the red for the first session this week.

However, both indexes were set for weekly gains of 4.5% and 1.4%, respectively, as easing rate concerns and the weaker dollar have boosted emerging market assets.

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.3%, on course for its biggest weekly gain in four months and touching its highest since late July.

"U.S. Treasury yields have been setting the tone for the EM FX space throughout this week and today's session is no exception," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

"The yield on the U.S. 10-year is leaning towards yet another important pivot at 4.3618%. A close well below it on a weekly basis would strengthen the short-term downside bias ... This in turn should translate into further gains in the EM FX space, at least over the short-term horizon."

EM currencies have risen 2.8% this year, outperforming a 0.4% gain for the U.S. dollar.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.8%, its biggest daily decline in more than a month, after data showed the economy ended the third quarter in negative territory. The governor of the central bank said he does not expect interest rates cuts to cause a significant reversal in the currency's otherwise strong performance over the past year.

Mexico's peso MXN=was little changed on the day, trading at near two-month highs and set for a weekly gain of about 2.3%. Chile's peso CLP=slipped 0.3%.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.4%, Mexican stocks .MXX gained 0.3% and Argentina's Merval .MERV stock index jumped 7%.

Argentine markets will be in focus next week as Economy Minister Sergio Massa and populist outsider Javier Milei go head-to-head in a presidential election run-off on Sunday.

Peru's sol PEN=PE and Colombia's peso CLP= gained 1.7% and 0.2% respectively, recovering from steep losses in the previous two sessions after weak GDP data.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEFgained 3% on a weekly basis.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.19

-0.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2456.34

-0.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125090.25

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

52643.96

0.33

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5771.10

0.72

Argentina MerVal .MERV

645079.59

7.107

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1125.44

1.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9053

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2332

-0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

885.9

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

4077.25

0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7509

1.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

353.9500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

920

5.43

