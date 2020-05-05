EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets propped up by commodity gains; Brazil's real lags

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

May 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Tuesday as a bump in crude prices helped those with oil exposure, while markets eyed an easing in coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The Mexican MXN= peso climbed 0.4%, while Colombia's currency COP= jumped 1.2%, inching closer to three-week highs, as oil prices rose on hopes of increased demand after certain U.S. states outlined plans for reopening businesses, while several countries tentatively eased lockdowns. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= touched over five-week highs as copper prices also rose on hopes of increased demand. Copper is Chile's main source of export revenue. MET/L

Goldman Sachs analysts forecast a moderate pickup in Brent crude prices from current levels in the second half of the year.

A pickup in commodity prices would benefit Latin American markets, which have severely underperformed their developing world peers due to their commodity exposure and concerns over the fiscal strength of regional economies.

The MSCI's index of regional equities .MILA00000PUS rose 1.5%, pushed up by gains in commodity-linked stocks.

Still, gains for the day were tempered by more weak economic readings.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP added about 1.2%, propped up by gains in Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, the country's largest bank.

The lender said first-quarter cost cuts and higher provisions could be just the start of belt-tightening moves as it projected a slow recovery from the coronavirus.

Brazil's real BRBY, however, lagged its regional peers after data showed industrial output in the country slumped 9.1% in March.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect Brazil's industrial sector to suffer the headwinds of a global and domestic recession due to the virus.

Brazil's lower house of congress is due for a second round voting on extra spending and emergency measures to cushion the economy from the pandemic's impact.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose more than 2%, while Mexico's benchmark index .MXX rose nearly 1%.

Credit rating agency Moody's on Monday cut its forecast for Mexico's economic performance in 2020 to a contraction in gross domestic product of 7% from a contraction of 3.7% previously.

In Argentina, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters that even though efforts to convince bondholders to accept a $65 billion debt restructuring proposal were proving tough work, he had no plans to extend a Friday deadline for a deal.

Three major creditor groups reiterated their stance that they would reject a tough offer. The negotiations, which have hammered Argentine bonds, will determine whether the country is able to avoid slipping into what would be its ninth default.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1931 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

896.13

0.92

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1625.52

1.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

79782.81

1.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

36710.80

0.94

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3939.17

2.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33354.49

2.986

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1105.22

-0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5960

-1.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.9700

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

834

0.26

Colombia peso COP=

3930.7

1.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3878

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.0000

-0.10

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.