EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets pressured by China, rate jitters; forint firms

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Latin America struggled on Tuesday due to China's property sector woes and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate verdict, while the Hungarian forint rebounded after a smaller-than-expected rate cut.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged 0.1% lower at 1456 GMT, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.5%, extending losses to a second day.

Resources-rich Latam assets have had a lacklustre start to the week as investors shied away from taking on risk ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision and commentary due on Wednesday, which is likely to provide cues on the timing for U.S. rate cuts.

Renewed concerns about China's ailing property sector have also weighed on commodity prices this week.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped 0.2%, pressured by a slide in the prices of iron ore- one of the country's major exports. IRONORE/

The Bovespa .BVSP index also fell 0.8% on a drag from iron ore miners and financial stocks. O/R

Mexico's peso MXN= was unchanged at 17.2179 against the dollar. Data showed gross domestic product (GDP) in Latam's second largest economy expanded 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of 2023, lower than market forecasts.

"At the margin, the data increase the chances that Banxico decides to embark on an easing cycle at next week’s Board meeting," said Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, adding that growth in Mexico is expected to stay sluggish in the coming quarters.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= bounced off over three-month lows, up 0.7% versus the euro after the central bank cut its base rate by 75 basis points.

The bank held off making a bigger cut given the recent sharp fall in the forint, which has been partly driven by a policy row with the European Union.

Chile's peso CLP= was up 0.1% while the Peruvian sol PEN=PE weakened to 3.8096 per dollar.

The Colombian peso COP= outperformed peers, firming 0.3% versus the dollar.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA lost 0.6%, while Argentina's MerVal index .MERV jumped 1.4%.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2024 economic growth projection for Argentina, and adopted a more cautious view on output growth in Latin America as a whole.

The fund will allow Argentina to defer the last review of its $44 billion loan by two months, according to people with direct knowledge.

The Nigerian fell sharply on the spot and derivatives markets on Tuesday after the market regulator revised its benchmark methodology for calculating closing rates for the currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.32

-0.89

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2526.65

-0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127431.61

-0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

57129.21

-0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6027.59

-0.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1271175.58

1.401

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.30

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9598

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2179

0.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

928.4

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3914.5

0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8096

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

825.7000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1205

1.66

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.