EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets pause two-day rally as coronavirus concerns persist

April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dipped on Wednesday, while most other Latin American stocks and currencies treaded water as a two-day rally was stymied by continued concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus' death toll and spread continued to increase, while its economic impact loomed over markets as more countries impose lockdowns in a bid to stem its spread.

Emerging market risk assets were hit particularly hard by the drop in risk appetite, with the MSCI's Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS indexes now trading just above multiyear lows.

For the day, the two indexes were flat. "The stock market rallies of the past two days are despite the fact that neither economic nor earnings data have really begun to unveil the enormity of the economic crisis that the world has been plunging into in the past few weeks," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

Anticipation ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, which is expected to result in major oil producers cutting production, also kept markets on their toes. The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month were also awaited.

"Today’s release of the minutes of the Fed’s March meetings can be expected to display how panicked policy makers were last month. This should be another sobering reminder of the enormity of the current crisis," Rabobank analysts said.

The currencies of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, both major oil exporters, inched higher on the prospect of a recovery in oil prices.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP rose about 0.2%, taking some support from a stronger open on Wall Street.

Oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras PETR4.SA was the biggest boost to the Bovespa, adding more than 2.5% after it outlined further cost cuts.

Roberto Campos Neto, the president of Brazil's central bank, pledged aggressive intervention in foreign exchange markets to prop up the real, which has lost nearly a third of its value over the last quarter.

The real BRL= fell 0.4% on Wednesday.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 1%, while stocks in the country .SPIPSA traded sideways. Inflation in the 12 months to March rose 3.7% in the country, but was within the central bank's target range.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1502 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

872.21

-0.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1621.79

0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

76718.75

0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

34604.91

0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3723.35

0.31

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1158.45

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2369

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.2200

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

847

0.84

Colombia peso COP=

3881.23

0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3618

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

65.1500

-0.12

