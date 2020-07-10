EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets muted, to end week lower on virus worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 10 (Reuters) - Most stocks and currencies in Latin America were set to end the week with declines on Friday, on concerns over a record rise in coronavirus infections in the United States.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3%, while its currencies counterpart .MILA00000CUS shed 0.4%. Both indexes tracked weekly falls, with investors showing more exposure to safe-haven assets, including gold and the Japanese yen. FRX/GOL/

More than 60,500 new coronavirus infections reported across the United States on Thursday, a single-day record rise, weighed further on markets' mood. MKTS/GLOB

Rising coronavirus cases sparked worries of tighter containment measures, which could delay the ongoing economic recovery. Latam markets have rebounded sharply from a meltdown in March, but surging cases, political issues, concerns over sovereign debt and deteriorating economic fundamentals have weighed.

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat against the dollar, with data showing a 1.8% decline in industrial output in May from April and down 30.7% year-over-year.

"May's release suggests that Mexico's economy has probably suffered one of the largest peak-to-trough falls in output in the emerging world," said Nikhil Sanghani, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

"What's more, its (Mexico) recovery has been delayed and is likely to be weaker than in other emerging markets where the virus is under control."

In Brazil, inflation as measured by the IPCA consumer price index rose 0.26% in June over May, picking up after the deflation reported in the previous month. The real BRBY was largely flat, while Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP eked out gains.

State-owned oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 0.5% after it said Abu Dhabi's investment fund, Mubadala Investment Co [RIC:RIC:MUDEV.UL], will enter into exclusive talks to purchase Brazil's second-largest refinery.

Chile's peso CLP= fell as prices of its main export, copper, slipped on worries over a sharp rise in virus infections that shadowed optimism over resurgent demand in top consumer China. MET/L

In Venezuela, the congress on Thursday said it hired two U.S. firms to manage $80 million seized from President Nicolas Maduro's government after Washington disavowed it and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1067.68

-1.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1964.88

-0.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99338.62

0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

36678.81

-0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4014.28

-0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42747.55

0.588

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1142.59

-0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3393

0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.6035

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

788.9

-0.11

Colombia peso COP=

3608.19

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5068

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.9300

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

123

3.25

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.