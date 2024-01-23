EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets mixed, Mexico's peso lags peers

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies were mixed on Tuesday with Mexico's peso lagging peers on lower crude prices, while China's pledge to support its markets helped fuel gains in some commodity-heavy regional stocks.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.4% by 1502 GMT after hitting an over one-month low earlier in the session. Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS were up 0.2%.

The Brazilian real BRL= briefly breached the 5 to the dollar mark, before paring losses and was last trading at 4.9789 to the dollar.

Supporting the currency, iron ore futures climbed to an over one-week high on top consumer China's pledge to step up measures to bolster its market. Brazil is a major iron ore exporter. IRONORE/

The real had dropped over 1% on Monday after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled an industrial development plan.

"A strategy to support industry across the board could entail an easing of the heavy tax burden, investment in technical education, and reducing the large fiscal deficits," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

"But that is unlikely as the government continues to pursue a tax & spend strategy."

Heavyweight Brazilian shares .BVSP rose 0.6% on a boost from iron ore miners such as Vale VALE3.SA.

Shares of IRB Brasil Resseguros IRBR3.SA topped the Bovespa index, soaring 9.4% after reporting net profit in November late on Monday.

Data on Tuesday showed Brazil's federal tax revenue fell by 0.12% in real terms in 2023 over the previous year.

The Mexican peso MXN= underperformed peers on Tuesday, dropping 0.7% against the dollar as the currency of the leading crude exporter was hurt by lower oil prices. O/R

A rally in the U.S. dollar and yields on reduced bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve has been a drag on Latam assets in the first few weeks of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary settings on Tuesday. The yen, which is used to fund 'carry trades' and invest in high-yielding Latam assets was volatile.

The Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.5%. Colombia is also an oil exporter.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= edged up 0.3% to trade at 906.4 to the dollar as the red metal's prices ticked higher on optimism around demand from China. MET/L

Equities in Chile .SPIPSA rose 0.8%, extending gains to the second day. Argentinian stocks .MERV rose 1.1%, continuing their recent rally.

In other news, local government bond issuance across Europe, the Middle East and Africa is expected to soar to $118 billion in 2024, JPMorgan strategists said on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1502 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

968.75

0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2482.66

0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127380.13

0.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

54998.02

0.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5964.85

0.74

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1235074.24

1.239

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1273.74

0.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9789

0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2927

-0.69

Chile peso CLP=CL

906.4

0.29

Colombia peso COP=

3930.05

-0.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7466

-0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

821.9000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1220

1.23

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.