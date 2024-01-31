EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets mixed as traders brace for Fed, local rate decisions

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were mixed on Wednesday in the run up to a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later in the day, while investors also geared up for a raft of local interest rate announcements.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS had inched up 0.3% by 1511 GMT, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.9% boosted by heavyweight Brazilian shares.

Stocks and currencies in the resource-rich region were set to post declines for the first month of 2024, down 4.3% and 1.3% respectively, as investors scaled back bets of U.S. rate cuts and with China's prolonged economic woes dealing a blow to commodity prices.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at 1400 ET (1900 GMT). Investors will parse commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the decision to gauge when the central bank could begin easing policy.

Central banks in Brazil, Chile and Colombia are also scheduled to announce monetary policy decisions today. Analysts are expecting a rate cut of 50 basis points from Brazil, 100 bps from Chile and are almost equally split between a 50 bps and 25 bps cut from Colombia, according to a Reuters poll.

The Brazilian real BRL= was flat at 4.9430 against the dollar. Data showed Latam's largest economy ended 2023 with its lowest jobless rate in almost nine years.

Economy Ministry official Guilherme Mello said Brazil's government expects interest rates to get closer to their neutral level this year, adding that inflation has been showing positive surprises "month after month".

The Brazilian central bank "might not be able to ease policy as much as markets expect given expansionary fiscal policies, medium-term inflation expectations remaining unanchored above target... and lingering uncertainty around the fiscal targets and anchors," TD Securities strategists said in a note.

The Bovespa index .BVSP gained 1% on a boost from financial and utility stocks.

Lender Santander BrasilSANB3.SA fell 2.8% after missing fourth-quarter net income forecasts.

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.3% respectively, hurt by lower oil prices. Both countries are leading crude exporters.

Colombian stocks .COLCAP edged up 0.4%.

Chile's peso CLP= was down 0.5%, with the currency of the world's biggest copper producer hurt by a dip in prices of the metal. MET/L

The Peruvian sol PEN=PE firmed to 3.8013 per dollar.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund said it had made progress in discussions with Egypt about a policy and financing package that would back a resumption of disbursements of its $3 billion loan with the country.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.10

-0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2547.95

0.94

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128787.93

1.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

57513.24

-0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5973.48

0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1258047.36

-0.717

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1284.75

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9430

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1917

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

934.3

-0.47

Colombia peso COP=

3921.65

-0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8013

0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

826.2000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1185

2.53

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.