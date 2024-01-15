EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets lag EM peers, Brazilian airline stocks drop

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies underperformed emerging market peers on Monday, with assets in Brazil weighed down by a drop in iron ore prices as well as declines in airline stocks after a report on a potential bankruptcy.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.4% against a firmer dollar following three straight days of gains while regional stocks .MILA0000PUS shed 0.6%.

Broader EM stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS were down 0.2%, respectively, in a quiet day with U.S. markets closed for a public holiday.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped 0.4% against the dollar, as iron ore futures prices fell after top consumer China's decision to skip a widely expected interest rate cut. IRONORE/

That pressured shares of iron ore miners in Brazil, with heavyweight Vale VALE3.SA slipping 1.2%. The broader Bovespa index .BVSP slid 0.2%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA was the top decliner on the benchmark index with an 10.3% drop, after a report said the airline is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States within the next month. Its peer Azul AZUL4.SA also lost 2.3%.

Emerging market assets started the year on a soft footing while the dollar rallied =USD as traders weighed economic data to assess when the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates.

Some 73% of traders expect the Fed to start easing monetary conditions in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"Global inflation risks still subsist...amid geopolitical risks, and hence a later first FOMC rate cut than thought by the market might pose short-run challenges to the risk assets like the BRL," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

Along with monetary policy and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elections in several countries this year including Mexico are also likely to shape the outlook for risky assets.

The Mexican peso MXN= was down 0.2%, as the currency of the leading crude exporter was hurt by falling oil prices. The country's benchmark stocks index .MXX also fell 0.2%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= was down 0.3% against the dollar as prices of the red metal trickled lower. MET/L

Defying the broader trend, the Peruvian sol PEN= and Colombian peso COP= climbed 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Argentina's MerVal equities index .MERV advanced 0.6%.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's inflation rate rose to its highest in more than 27 years in December as food prices surged, piling more pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1448 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.63

-0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2583.38

-0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130754.60

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

-0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5964.99

-0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1038906.87

0.56

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1291.61

0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8749

-0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9056

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

912.9

-0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3907.57

0.55

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.701

0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

817.6000

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1110

0.90

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

