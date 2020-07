EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets jump on vaccine, economic recovery hopes

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real shot higher on Wednesday, with broader Latin American currencies in tow after data showed manufacturing in the region's largest economy returned to growth in June, while hopes for a potential coronavirus vaccine also helped.

The real BRBY added about 2.4%, starting the second half of the year on a positive note after underperforming most regional currencies in the second quarter.

Brazilian manufacturing expanded in June for the first time in four months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed, coming back to life after three months in a state of near paralysis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With lockdowns continuing to ease across the globe, it was of little surprise that the manufacturing PMIs rose in June," said Gabriella Dickens, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

"While the PMIs are still considerably below their pre-crisis levels, they have rebounded more swiftly than they did during the financial crisis."

The reading, coupled with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer IncPFE.N showing some potential in early-stage human trials, helped brew some optimism over an economic recovery, even as new infections in the region continued to grow rapidly.

News of the vaccine also spurred gains on Wall Street, which in turn helped Latin American stocks. .N

Brazilian stocks .BVSP added 1%, while the Chilean equity index .SPIPSA rose about 2%. Both bourses had marked strong gains in the second quarter as they came off drastic losses due to the pandemic.

Argentine stocks .MERV outperformed their emerging market peers with a nearly 59% jump during the second quarter.

Despite the strong gains, some economic readings continued to paint a dire picture for Latin American economies. Chile's economic activity hit another historic low in May as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus left many out of work and businesses shuttered.

The country's jobless rate also surged between March and May, following a similar trend in Latin America as the virus constrained economic activity.

"The May report showed the deepest deterioration in labor market conditions so far, not only given the sharp rise in the unemployment rate but also the significant decline in employment numbers, with private sector jobs declining at a record double-digit rate," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"We expect labor conditions to deteriorate further in the coming months given the recent extension of quarantine measures."

Colombia's peso COP= strengthened. The central bank also announced further liquidity measures to bolster the economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.98

0.69

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1927.49

3.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96039.58

1.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

37614.95

-0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4040.67

2.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39720.12

2.671

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1111.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3123

2.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.7671

0.97

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.7

1.07

Colombia peso COP=

3713.77

0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5278

0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.5100

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

124

1.61

Latam Stocks in Q2https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZxQt8m

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.