EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets jump as Fed flags end to rate hikes; Argentina peso down 50% after devaluation

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies jumped on Wednesday, snapping a two-day decline, after the Federal Reserve signaled an end to U.S. interest rate hikes and projected cuts in 2024, while Argentina's peso fell more than 50% against the dollar on wariness about President Javier Milei's new economic measures.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS jumped 0.7%, while MSCI's gauge for South American equities .MILA00000PUS ticked up 2.7% to its highest since early August.

The Fed held interest rates steady and signaled in new economic projections that its aggressive rate hiking cycle may be at an end. Some policymakers projected lower borrowing costs in 2024 and investors increased bets on rate cuts next March.

"The Fed believes they have the soft landing in the bag, clearly, markets believe them now ... the Fed's stance could keep the rate cut trade rolling through the end of the year," said Callie Cox, investment analyst at eToro.

Emerging market assets, which benefit from increased risk appetite and higher returns when U.S. borrowing costs are lower, have risen in the fourth quarter as investors have priced in rate cuts next year.

Elsewhere, Argentina's government allowed the peso ARS=RASLto fall more than 50% on the official market, and was last seen at 800 to the dollar as markets cautiously welcomed the first details of President Javier Milei's "shock therapy" for the country's economy.

Argentina's central bank said it will hold its benchmark interest rate at 133% and impose a new "crawling peg" that steadily weakens the peso 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.

"The large devaluation poses upside risks to inflation in the near term, although the extent of any pass-through may be mitigated by tight monetary and fiscal policies," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist and head of fixed income research at Tellimer.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV jumped to a fresh intraday record of 1,084,545 units, before pulling back to fall 0.6% on the day.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP rose 2.5% and the real BRL= ticked up 0.6% ahead of a crucial policy meeting in which the central bank is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate cut.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.5%, while the country's benchmark index .MXX jumped 1.3% to its highest since July 31.

Emerging market debt and stock portfolios drew in $43.4 billion from foreign investors in November, the largest net amount since January, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.73

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2522.41

2.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129600.90

2.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

55133.90

1.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6020.41

1.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1003483.68

-0.647

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1161.98

1.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9234

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2150

0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

869.7

0.59

Colombia peso COP=

3975

0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7801

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

799.9500

-54.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1040

2.88

(Reporting by Siddarth S, Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.