EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets hit by IMF warning, sliding oil prices

April 15 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in Latin America tumbled on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund warned of a deep economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and declines in oil prices added pressure.

Brazil's real BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Chilean peso CLP= fell 1% to 2.7%. The Mexican currency led losses as oil prices plummeted amid waning demand and fears of oversupply. O/R

"The collapse in demand for commodities, oil in particular, has played a significant role in the demise of Latam risk assets," said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 2.4%.

The IMF on Tuesday forecast a 3% contraction in the global economy this year, in what would be the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, because of the coronavirus-driven collapse of activity.

The news rattled already shaky risk appetite, leading to broad exits from emerging market currencies and equities.

"While many Latam assets have become relatively cheap, we warn investors that growth stabilization will only materialize once the developed markets begin to find solid footing," Smith said.

Mexican stocks .MXX fell about 2%, leading losses among their Latin American peers.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the surplus generated for the central bank by a depreciation in the peso currency would help Mexico contain its debts.

Brazilian equities .BVSP dropped around 1% on Wednesday.

Shares in state-run oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras PETR4.SA plunged 5%, while major banks also retreated in the face of a severe credit crisis from the coronavirus.

"Brazil's corporate sector is likely to suffer the brunt of the fallout from the collapse of global growth and difficulties in rolling over maturing debt," TS Lombard analysts wrote.

Brazilian steelmakers Gerdau's GGBR4.SA, Usiminas USIM5.SA and CSN CSNA3.SA fell between 1.9% and 2.2% on concerns the industry is likely to be among the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters reported that Brazil's Economy Ministry is in talks with private banks about providing bailouts to airlines, automakers, power companies and large retailers.

Colombia's peso <COP=> was dented by the weak oil prices, while the country's COPCAP stock index .COLCAP fell almost 1%.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 0.9%

