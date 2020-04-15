EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets hit by IMF warning, cheap oil

By Ambar Warrick

April 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks dropped on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund warned of dire economic straits from the coronavirus, with declines in oil prices also adding pressure.

Brazil's real BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Chilean peso CLP= fell between 1% to 3%, with the Mexican currency leading losses as oil prices plummeted amid waning demand and fears of oversupply. O/R

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell about 3%.

The IMF on Tuesday forecast the global economy to mark its steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s because of the stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity.

The news rattled already shaky risk appetite, leading to broad exits from emerging market currencies and equities.

"Many EMs simply don’t have the resources to come out of this well, especially in frontier markets. This will result in garden-variety types of sovereign bond defaults, ala Argentina, where investors lose influence as the IMF aids and determines what happens to the debt," TS Lombard analysts wrote in a note.

"Other countries, such as Mexico, are vulnerable to the exit of foreign investors from their local rates markets."

Mexican stocks .MXX fell about 1%. President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the surplus generated for the central bank by a depreciation in the peso currency would help Mexico contain its debts.

Brazilian equities .BVSP dropped around 2% on Wednesday.

Shares in state-run oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras PETR4.SA plunged 5%, while major banks also retreated in the face of a severe credit crisis from the coronavirus.

"Brazil’s corporate sector is likely to suffer the brunt of the fallout from the collapse of global growth and difficulties in rolling over maturing debt," TS Lombard analysts wrote.

Reuters also reported that the country's economy ministry is in talks with private banks about providing bailouts to airlines, automakers, power companies and large retailers to help them survive the crisis.

Colombia's peso CLP= was dented by weak oil prices, while stocks in the oil exporting major .COLCAP fell 2.4%, leading losses among their Latin American peers.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 1.8%

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1402 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

884.50

-1.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1633.95

-3.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78334.69

-1.98

Mexico IPC .MXX

34309.72

-1.26

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3855.55

-1.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1182.24

-2.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2519

-1.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.0710

-2.91

Chile peso CLP=CL

862.6

-1.37

Colombia peso COP=

3914.5

-1.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4197

-0.76

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

65.6100

-0.17

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.