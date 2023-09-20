EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain steam ahead of Fed, Brazil rate calls

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and equities advanced on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected pause in monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and another big rate cut by the Brazilian central bank.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% against the dollar, while stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS gained 1.0% by 1443 GMT.

Among regional factors, focus is on Brazil's interest rate decision where market participants anticipate a fresh cut of 50 basis points to 12.75%. The country's central bank started its monetary easing cycle in early August.

Brazil's real BRL= climbed 0.4% against the dollar ahead of the decision that is due at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

"We expect the Committee to continue the slow easing cycle.... and keep the pace of 50bp-cuts in the remaining meetings of the year until reaching 11.75%," Rabobank strategists wrote in a note.

"Running CPI inflation core measures remain slowly improving, even though headline inflation bounced ... in August."

Also in the spotlight is a monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve at 2 p.m ET (1800 GMT), with traders largely expecting the central bank to stand pat on rate hikes after recent data signaled a downward trend in inflation.

Expectations of a Fed pause and signs of recovery in top commodities consumer China have been among factors supporting currencies in resource-rich Latin America in September.

Chile's peso CLP= climbed 0.4%, as markets opened after a two-day closure due to public holidays. The currency of the world's biggest copper exporter benefited from gains in prices of the metal. MET/L

The currencies of top oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, which have seen robust gains in recent days on a surge in crude prices, advanced 0.3% and 0.5% respectively, even as prices retreated from recent highs. O/R.

Argentina's lower house on Tuesday passed a government-backed bill to cut taxes on high-income earners, a move that would erase about one trillion pesos ($2.8 billion) from state coffers in 2023.

Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened to 730 per dollar in parallel trade while the S&P Merval benchmark index .MERV gained 0.5%.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 1%, lifted by mining stocks while Mexico and Colombia's stock indexes .MXX and .COLCAP also rose 0.8% and 0.6% respectively.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan said it had halted military action in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenian separatist forces there surrendered and agreed to a ceasefire whose terms suggested the area would return to Baku's control.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.32

-0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2420.84

1.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118992.23

0.97

Mexico IPC .MXX

52629.74

0.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5981.45

-0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

578824.58

0.373

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1111.57

0.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8479

0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0352

0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

880.8

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3910.25

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7094

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

730

1.37

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

