EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain steam ahead of Fed, Brazil rate calls

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and equities advanced on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected pause in monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and another big rate cut by the Brazilian central bank.
MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% against the dollar, while stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS gained 1.0% by 1443 GMT.
Among regional factors, focus is on Brazil's interest rate decision where market participants anticipate a fresh cut of 50 basis points to 12.75%. The country's central bank started its monetary easing cycle in early August.
Brazil's real BRL= climbed 0.4% against the dollar ahead of the decision that is due at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).
"We expect the Committee to continue the slow easing cycle.... and keep the pace of 50bp-cuts in the remaining meetings of the year until reaching 11.75%," Rabobank strategists wrote in a note.
"Running CPI inflation core measures remain slowly improving, even though headline inflation bounced ... in August."
Also in the spotlight is a monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve at 2 p.m ET (1800 GMT), with traders largely expecting the central bank to stand pat on rate hikes after recent data signaled a downward trend in inflation.
Expectations of a Fed pause and signs of recovery in top commodities consumer China have been among factors supporting currencies in resource-rich Latin America in September.
Chile's peso CLP= climbed 0.4%, as markets opened after a two-day closure due to public holidays. The currency of the world's biggest copper exporter benefited from gains in prices of the metal. MET/L
The currencies of top oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, which have seen robust gains in recent days on a surge in crude prices, advanced 0.3% and 0.5% respectively, even as prices retreated from recent highs. O/R.
Argentina's lower house on Tuesday passed a government-backed bill to cut taxes on high-income earners, a move that would erase about one trillion pesos ($2.8 billion) from state coffers in 2023.
Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened to 730 per dollar in parallel trade while the S&P Merval benchmark index .MERV gained 0.5%.
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 1%, lifted by mining stocks while Mexico and Colombia's stock indexes .MXX and .COLCAP also rose 0.8% and 0.6% respectively.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan said it had halted military action in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenian separatist forces there surrendered and agreed to a ceasefire whose terms suggested the area would return to Baku's control.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
972.32
-0.22
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2420.84
1.04
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
118992.23
0.97
Mexico IPC .MXX
52629.74
0.79
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5981.45
-0.35
Argentina MerVal .MERV
578824.58
0.373
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1111.57
0.62
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.8479
0.50
Mexico peso MXN=D2
17.0352
0.25
Chile peso CLP=CL
880.8
0.19
Colombia peso COP=
3910.25
0.44
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.7094
-0.30
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
349.9500
0.01
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
730
1.37
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
