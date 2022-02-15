EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain on signs Russia-Ukraine tensions ease, Chilean peso leads

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Shashank Nayar

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Tuesday after signs of easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine pushed riskier assets higher, while rising copper prices lifted Chile's peso to a near one-week high.

Moscow said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and it mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of de-escalation.

"Today's news seem to be removing at least a part of the uncertainty that has been mounting over the past few days, and less risk aversion is positive for Latin American assets," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

Stocks across Latin America .MILA00000PUS rose 1.6%, while currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.6% to their highest since July 2021. The Chilean peso CLP= was the top gainer, up 1.6% as prices of the Andean country's top export, copper, rose amid signs of geopolitical risks abating. MET/L

The Chilean central bank is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 7% in March, according to a central bank poll of traders published on Monday, to help curb surging inflation.

Meanwhile, Chile's constituent assembly began formally debating on Tuesday motions for a new Constitution to replace a market-focused one dating back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.7% and 0.1% respectively. Shares in state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA soared 5.6%, leading gains in the Bovespa index .BVSP, after the bank posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Investors are also absorbing economic data from the United States, which showed producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January, pushing the case for a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

Argentina's black market peso ARSB= rose 1.4%. Its Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced 3.9% in the first month of 2022, the highest monthly reading since April last year though slightly below analyst forecasts as the government tries to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.2% after oil prices dropped, while the government statistics agency said its economy grew 10.6% last year, handily beating market expectations of 10%.

Russia's rouble RUB= led gains among major currency peers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, rising 1%, while the Ukrainian hryvnia added 0.9% against the dollar.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1229.93

0.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2399.35

1.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114687.78

0.69

Mexico IPC .MXX

53440.04

2.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4643.69

0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88173.91

0.422

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1483.78

0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1793

0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3812

0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.4

1.52

Colombia peso COP=

3947.59

-0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7873

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.4600

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

212

1.42

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.