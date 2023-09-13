EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain as U.S. inflation data ups expectations of a Fed pause

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American countries advanced on Wednesday, as commodity prices appreciated, while U.S. inflation data cemented investors' expectations the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates on hold.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8%, touching a near-two week high, even as the dollar =USD edged higher against a basket of major global currencies in choppy trading.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August amid a surge in the cost of gasoline, data showed, but the annual rise in core inflation was the smallest in nearly two years.

"There is disinflation but there remains relative price growth ... the question is how long is the Fed going to maintain its relatively hawkish mentality," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Currencies of Colombia COP= gained 1.0%, leading gains among local peers while the Mexican peso MXN= added 0.7%.

The currency of top copper producer Chile CLP= added 1.1%, tracking higher prices of the red metal, while Peru's sol PEN=PE was trading flat. MET/L

Iron-ore exporter Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY added 0.7% as iron ore futures climbed for a third consecutive session. IRONORE/

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS also gained 0.9%.

After sharp gains since the beginning of the year, Latin American assets have been weighed down since August by a strengthening dollar and increasing concerns over growth in top commodities consumer China.

Investors pulled $15.5 billion from emerging market portfolios in August, the largest monthly outflow in a year with Chinese stocks taking a record hit in the latest sign of a shift in investor sentiment towards the world's second biggest economy, the Institute of International Finance reported.

Emerging Latin America-focused portfolios saw outflows of just under $5 billion, the IIF said.

Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, said it had turned marginally more positive on Brazil while it lowered its view on Chinese equities to neutral.

Investors now await Peru's interest rate decision on Thursday, with analysts expecting the central bank to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

Separately, Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 12.4% in August, the highest figure since 1991, with annual inflation hitting a more than anticipated 124.4%, the country's statistics agency reported.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

974.90

-0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2368.18

0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118441.38

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

51592.19

-0.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5916.17

0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

550235.46

2.258

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1078.46

-0.48

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9138

0.81

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1345

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

883.1

0.97

Colombia peso COP=

3920.63

1.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6904

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

730

0.00

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Bansari Kamdar, Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

