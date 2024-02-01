EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain as oil prices tick higher, local rate cuts in focus

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American stocks and currencies nudged higher on Thursday on a boost from higher oil prices and bets of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve later this year, while investors also digested a slew of local policy decisions.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA000000CUS was up 0.1% by 1513 GMT, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.7%.

In a boost to resource-rich Latam assets, the dollar =USD retreated on Thursday while oil prices were boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalling a possible start to interest rate cuts. O/R

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.1%, a day after the central bank cut rates by 50 basis points and signaled it will stick to its strategy of same-sized cuts ahead.

"With the economy losing momentum in 2H23, the BCB (Brazilian central bank) could continue to ease at a gradual pace," strategists at Societe Generale said in a note.

"Gradual easing, along with constructive external and domestic factors, is likely to keep the BRL well supported."

The Bovespa .BVSP index rose 0.2%, boosted by energy stocks. Shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA climbed 2.5%. O/R

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP=, currencies of major oil-exporting regions, advanced 0.4% and 0.2% against the dollar respectively.

Mexican stocks .MXX climbed 0.6%, while Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP gained 0.4%.

Colombia's central bank on Wednesday cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 12.75%.

Chile's peso CLP= underperformed peers, falling 0.6% against the dollar after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 100 basis points and said the country would reach convergence to the inflation target of 3% faster than expected.

"If the economy fails to improve, the BCCh (Chile's central bank) could take advantage of an easing Fed stance later this year and reduce rates further," said SocGen strategists.

Further weighing on the currency of the top copper exporter were lower prices of the red metal and data showing the country's economy posted a surprising drop on a yearly basis in December.

Latin American stocks and currencies started 2024 on a soft footing on uncertainty around the timing of interest rate cuts and as commodity prices came under pressure from China's economic woes.

The Peruvian sol PEN=PE slipped to 3.8018 to the dollar.

Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds gained as much as 1 cent, with 2028 notes XS1303926528=TE rising to 26.165 cents in the dollar, after the EU agreed on a 50 billion euro aid package.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1513 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.68

0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2552.44

0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127948.13

0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

57794.04

0.73

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6009.66

0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1265688.41

0.407

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1281.66

0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9318

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1566

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

934.8

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

3887.5

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8018

-0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

826.8000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1165

2.58

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.