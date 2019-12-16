EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain as investors cheer trade deal; Brazil shines

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks began the week on a strong note on Monday as investors celebrated an initial U.S.-China trade deal, while Brazil's real led gains among regional currencies after data showed the country's retail sales accelerated in November.

The Brazilian real BRL= firmed 0.6%, while equities .BVSP hit a record high, as latest figures showed retail sales rose 4.3% in November, excluding the effect of one Saturday more and one Thursday less than last year.

A wider index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added nearly 1%, while its counterpart tracking currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.5%, as optimism about cooling trade tensions spilled over from Friday, when Washington and Beijing announced a "phase one" trade agreement.

A top U.S. trade negotiator said on Sunday the pact is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years, boosting world stocks to near record highs. Upbeat economic data from China also lifted the mood. MKTS/GLOB

"The global backdrop seems much more friendly for emerging markets than it was about a month ago," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"Investors do feel confident about emerging markets, but not wholeheartedly because there are still some questions about the deal."

Investor appetite for risky developing world assets had waned earlier this year amid heightening geopolitical tensions and slowing global economic growth.

However, a rosier outlook on the trade war and improving economic indicators have put Latin American equities on course in December for their best month since January.

The Chilean peso CLP= and Colombian peso COP= gained against a weaker dollar on Monday, while the Mexican peso MXN= was largely flat as investors closely tracked developments in the new North American trade deal. FRX/

Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, on Sunday attempted to rebut claims his country would be subject to labor enforcement inspectors from other countries as part of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Argentina's MerVal .MERV rose 2.5% to its highest level since August, while Chile's stock index .SPIPSA was up 0.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1088.39

0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2861.88

0.86

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113066.03

0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4890.60

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

37689.10

2.501

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0776

0.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9947

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

761.31

0.29

Colombia peso COP=

3366.85

0.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3598

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

