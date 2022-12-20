EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets gain as higher commodity prices cushion BOJ blow

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices helped them overcome the broader risk-off mood in the global financial markets after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy shift.

Brazil led the advance, with its real BRBY, BRL= up 1.7% against a weaker dollar =USD, while Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 2.1% to hit a one-week high.

Top Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 1.2%, while state-owned oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA gained 0.2%.

Prices of oil, industrial and precious metals rose, lifting assets of most commodity-export oriented countries in Central and South America.

The Brazilian Supreme Court on Monday granted an injunction allowing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to increase social investment, while outlawing an opaque congressional spending program.

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.3%, while Chile's peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN= added 0.4% each on higher copper prices.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.6%, against a 0.8% fall in the broader emerging markets equity index .MSCIEF.

Most Asian and European markets were left reeling after Japan's central bank widened the allowable band for long-term yields to 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, from 25 basis points previously.

The move stunned investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and surging inflation, and was seen by many as a possible end to Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy.

"It's important not to underestimate the impact this could have, because tighter BoJ policy would remove one of the last global anchors that has helped to keep borrowing costs at low levels more broadly," Deutsche Bank analyst Henry Allen said in a client note.

Also weighing on global sentiment was a surge in coronavirus infections in China, with many fearing a new wave of infections could further hit corporate supply chains. Stocks in China ended lower. .SSEC, .CSI300

China kept benchmark lending interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching the forecasts of most market watchers who nevertheless expect further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy.

Among other emerging markets, Hungary's forint EURHUF= edged lower against the euro after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

951.12

-0.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2126.31

2.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106965.59

2.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5252.85

0.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

171310.90

1.388

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1221.04

0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2170

1.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7220

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

889

-0.07

Colombia peso COP=

4766.55

0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.83

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

173.9000

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

322

0.93

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.