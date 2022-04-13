EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets firm; Chile's peso up on hawkish c.bank minutes

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

April 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies followed broader emerging market peers higher on Wednesday, with Chile's peso rising as central bank minutes showed the bank had mulled a bigger interest rate hike at its last meeting.

The peso CLP=firmed 0.2% despite the falling price of Chile's largest export item, copper. MET/L

Chile's central bank considered raising the benchmark interest rate by up to 175 basis points at its previous meeting because of persistent inflationary pressures, before settling on a 150 bps hike to 7%.

The decision left scope to speed up if needed, the minutes showed.

MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.3%, and most other Latam currencies were flat to higher with rising crude prices aiding currencies of exporters Colombia COP=and Mexico MXN=, which were up 0.8% and 0.2% respectively. O/R

"The longer energy prices stay elevated, the more they will chip away at growth in commodity importers and add to inflationary pressures," said Skylar Montgomery Koning, senior macro strategist at TS Lombard. "Exporters, which were largely already ahead in (monetary policy) tightening, will continue to be so."

However, analysts have raised concerns around prospects for Latam stocks and currencies this year, as rising inflationary pressures, the war in Ukraine and slowing growth threaten the outlook for risky assets.

A rally in regional currencies was dented earlier this month after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve spooked markets, with investors now awaiting the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

"There is every reason to be concerned that monetary tightening by the Fed and ECB this year, after years of ultra-expansionary monetary policy, can negatively impact emerging market assets for some time," said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened, with investors looking past data that showed the country's retail sales in February rose 1.1% from January, far above market expectations.

The currency is headed for volatility as Brazil faces presidential elections in October. Leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead in the electoral race was halved in a month by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a new poll showed.

Fitch Solutions downgraded Latam's 2022 growth forecast to 2% from 2.2%, highlighting political risks in the region, adding that elevated inflation will prompt Latam central banks to extend already aggressive interest rate hiking cycles.

Elsewhere, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered Sri Lanka's foreign currency rating further into junk territory to "CC" from "CCC", citing the economic crisis in the country and rising external funding pressures.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1120.60

0.92

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2637.99

0.3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116739.49

0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

54176.74

0.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4924.45

0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90972.59

0.694

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1610.15

-0.99

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6860

-0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7613

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.9

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3719.01

0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.733

-0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

112.9500

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

192

1.56

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Nick Zieminski)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

