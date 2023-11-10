EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets falter after Powell's hawkish message; set for weekly declines

By Siddarth S

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Latin American assets marched southward on Friday and were set for weekly declines as risk appetite received a thumbs down after a hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Chair Jerome Powell fanned fears of further rate hikes.

The MSCI's gauge for South American equities .MILA00000PUS shed 0.5% by 1512 GMT and was set for weekly declines of 0.5%, if losses hold.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 1.0% against a steady dollar and was on track for weekly losses of more than 1%.

A bout of jitters ran through markets on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected 30-year bond auction and a hawkish message from Powell pushed the dollar =USD and yields on 10-year Treasury bills US10YT=RR higher.

Fed officials including Powell said on Thursday they are still not sure interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation.

Latam stocks and FX had a flying start in the first week of November as markets started pricing in rate cuts next year following Fed's decision to keep rates steady last week and a less hawkish tone from Powell.

The rally was short lived as things took a U-turn following hints of further rate hikes from Fed policymakers earlier this week and the hawkish tilt was cemented further by Powell's speech on Thursday.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said despite the Fed having "some sort" of a hawkish view, they will continue to keep interest rates on hold.

"Market sentiment right now is that interest rates in the developed world would probably remain stable and we'll probably see interest rate cuts by the Fed in the spring and that will support Latam markets. That's the central view, less of all volatility in the near term," Abadia added.

Brazil's October consumer prices slightly cooled as prices rose 0.24% just below market forecasts of 0.29%.

Brazil's benchmark stock index Ibovespa .BVSP climbed 1.0%, while the real BRL= inched up 0.1%.

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points to 8.25% at its next monetary policy meeting next month, a poll of analysts released by the bank showed on Friday.

Chilean shares .SPIPSA slipped 0.2%.

On Thursday, Peru's central bank again lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00%, while Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest at 11.25% as expected.

Among corporate earnings, shares of Banco BradescoBBDC4.SA fell 1.3% after a disappointing third-quarter results on Thursday.

Emerging market debt funds suffered outflows in the past fifteen weeks, bleeding $53 million in the latest week ending Nov. 8, while EM equity funds lost $1.2 billion in investment flows, its fifth consecutive week of outflows, according to BofA Global Research.

Down south, Argentina's pollsters say the Nov. 19 presidential run-off between radical outsider Javier Milei and government economy chief Sergio Massa could go either way, although Milei has a slight advantage.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1512 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

947.67

-0.9

0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2341.64

-0.35

12.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120207.77

0.99

9.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

51207.94

0.27

5.66

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5615.47

-0.27

6.72

Argentina MerVal .MERV

650778.47

4.292

222.03

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1105.72

0.12

-14.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9235

0.31

-32.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8225

-0.08

10.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

917.5

-0.34

-33.01

Colombia peso COP=

4013.28

0.68

-25.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.82

-0.87

-15.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

-94.68

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

935

1.60

-97.94

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

