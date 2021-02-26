EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets fall on high yields, Brazil's real leads weekly losses

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Friday, pressured by weak manufacturing data and copper prices, while Brazil's real lagged its peers this week on concerns over stretched fiscal spending and populist policies.

The peso CLP= dropped as much as 1.7% on news that Chilean manufacturing output fell 4.4% in January. Copper prices also retreated from recent highs amid a recent pullback in risk appetite, further pressuring the peso. MET/L

Still, analysts were hopeful that with COVID rates past their peak, and with a vaccine program underway in Chile, economic activity would eventually bounce back this year.

"While the rate of new infections remains high, the second Covid wave is already past its peak, and Chile’s exemplary vaccination campaign has already reached 16% of the population.. we expect the ongoing recovery in real activity to accelerate in the coming months," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

But in the near-term, broader sentiment remained on edge as yields on U.S. bonds rose, putting an index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS on course for its worst day since a COVID-induced sell-off last March.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= dropped more than 1% and was set to shed about 4% this week. The currency has been under pressure from the country's fiscal woes and worries about a return to populist policies by the government.

The real took little support from the central bank extending its $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve until the end of September, as investors fretted over the government exceeding its spending caps and severely damaging its credibility.

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 1.4%, while most stocks .MILA00000PUS in the region also retreated. Losses over this week saw Latam assets also set to end February in the red, lagging their broader emerging market peers.

Barclays strategists noted the economic outlook, especially for manufacturing in emerging markets, remained robust. "But political developments, especially in Brazil and other LatAm countries, have added some idiosyncratic sources of volatility for EM assets."

Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= both fell, tracking losses in oil markets. O/R

But losses in the Mexican currency were somewhat alleviated by the state-run oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos marking a second consecutive quarterly profit, pointing to some improved prospects for its sky-high debt levels.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1338.81

-3.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2215.05

-2.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111609.76

-0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

44587.32

0.63

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4573.37

-0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48667.59

-0.517

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1332.05

-0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5830

-1.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9350

-0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

724.9

-1.27

Colombia peso COP=

3644.5

-1.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6477

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

89.8200

-0.07

Latam FX this weekhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Ms7AFR

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Elaine Hardcastle)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.