EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets fall as China virus outbreak spurs risk-off mood

Stocks and currencies across Latin America fell on Tuesday, as investors turned away from riskier assets on concerns over a mysterious flu-like virus outbreak in China, while a weak global growth forecast by the IMF added to the downbeat mood.
