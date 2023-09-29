EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets eye first quarterly loss in over a year as Fed, China woes dampen outlook

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Latin American markets regained some ground on Friday against a weaker U.S. dollar, closing a dour quarter which saw emerging market stocks and currency indexes set for their first quarterly decline since last June.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.7% and stocks .MILA00000PUS were up 0.8% on the day, but down 0.6% and 6% in the third quarter.

The Mexican peso MXN= and Chilean peso were the best performers on the day, jumping 0.7% and 1.8% as the U.S. dollar pulled back after a data showing easing core U.S. inflation pressures soothed jitters around tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.

After starting the year strong, emerging market assets have been bruised as investors repriced expectations of higher for longer interest rates in developed markets even as Latin American central banks looked to keep rates on hold or cut, and slowing economic growth in China dampened the region's economic outlook.

"When you have a combination of a strengthening U.S. dollar, rising U.S. yields, and policy rates falling in most of Latin America the currencies will depreciate ... and LatAm risk assets will fall."

MSCI's index of emerging market equities .MSCIEF was on track for declines of 3.8% for the July-September period, while EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS dipped 0.5%.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.3% after its central bank kept benchmark rates on hold at 13.25%, as expected.

The Argentine peso weakened to touch a new historical low of 800 pesos per U.S. dollar in the informal parallel market, as it battles triple digit inflation, and a looming recession ahead of its general election next month. It was last at 795 to the dollar.

The International Monetary Fund criticized Argentina's recently passed tax breaks as aggravating an already complex economic situation, even as the both sides attempt to salvage a vital loan deal.

Top copper producer Peru's currency PEN= was flat on the day, but on track for its biggest quarterly drop since 2021, while Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.3% and fell 5% in the third quarter to six-month lows.

Data showed declines in the local unemployment rate, and its finance minister said the economy may perform better than expected in the fourth quarter after a debt renegotiation program.

Chile's peso is the top decliner among major Latam currencies over the last quarter, down over 10% against the dollar while the Peruvian sol has fallen 4.2% amid weak metals prices on lower demand prospects from China.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

952.14

0.85

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2293.58

0.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116370.92

0.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

51026.04

-1.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5833.36

0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

565576.05

-2.733

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1117.47

-0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0226

0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4165

0.71

Chile peso CLP=CL

889.4

1.78

Colombia peso COP=

4082.5

-0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7729

0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

795

-0.63

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Lisa Mattackal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

