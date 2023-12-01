EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets extend November rally, on track for weekly gains

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies jumped on Friday, kickstarting December on strong footing as investors ramped up bets that a likely dovish policy tilt from the Federal Reserve would boost risk assets.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS gained 1.3% in afternoon trading, after notching its best month since 2020 in November on hopes that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened 1% as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fell. MKTS/GLOB

Both indexes were set for weekly gains, with the stocks index up 1% and currencies edging up 0.4%.

More broadly, Bank of America analysts said that emerging market fixed income assets saw outflows of $59 million, in its 18th straight week, while stocks saw outflows of $1.2 billion, its eighth straight week of losses.

Meanwhile, the real BRL= reversed earlier losses and gained 0.9% after Brazilian central bank director Diogo Guillen said current pace of 50-basis-point rate cuts per meeting will remain in place for the next few meetings.

Separately, data showed industrial production rose by a less-than-expected 0.1% in October, pointing to a sluggish start to the fourth quarter.

"Today's numbers serve as a reminder that risks are still biased to the downside and that the COPOM (central bank) will have to accelerate the pace of monetary easing, assuming fiscal and external conditions remain benign," said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP reversed earlier losses, rising 0.5%.

Shares of state-owned oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA slipped 0.5% after the company's chief executive said Brazil is expected to join the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries in January but would not take part in the group's coordinated output caps.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX shed 0.4% after the country's president said the minimum wage will rise 20% next year, which analysts said would add to inflationary pressures.

Still, a sharp rally in Mexican shares and optimism around companies moving to the Latin American country to be closer to the U.S. have spurred buying into exchange-traded funds (ETF) focused on local stocks, with iShares MSCI Mexico ETF posting its strongest month of inflows in seven years.

Chile's peso CLP= strengthened nearly 2% after the IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.3% in October.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV gained 6.8%, but was on track for weekly losses of 5.4% after jumping over 42% the week prior.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.76

-0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2504.57

1.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127928.84

0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

53823.49

-0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5886.71

1.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

868882.02

6.822

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1149.46

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8776

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1967

1.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

854.9

1.93

Colombia peso COP=

3963.99

1.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7213

0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

361.0500

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

935

-3.21

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

