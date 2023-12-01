EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets extend Nov. rally; Brazil's real steady after central banker's comments

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Friday, extending November's rally, while Brazil's real was steady following remarks by a local policymaker on the outlook for monetary policy.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS edged 0.2% higher, after notching its best month since 2020 in November on hopes that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened by 0.5% by 1507 GMT.

More broadly in emerging markets, Bank of America analysts said that fixed income assets saw outflows of $59 million, in its 18th straight week, while stocks saw outflows of $1.2 billion, its eighth straight week of losses.

Meanwhile, the real BRL= reversed earlier losses and inched up 0.1% after Brazilian central bank director Diogo Guillen said the regulator has emphasized that its current pace of 50-basis-point rate cuts per meeting will remain in place for the next few meetings.

Separately, data showed industrial production rose by a less-than-expected 0.1% in October, pointing to a sluggish start to the fourth quarter with the sector continuing to show "lack of dynamism."

"Today's numbers serve as a reminder that risks are still biased to the downside and that the COPOM (central bank) will have to accelerate the pace of monetary easing, assuming fiscal and external conditions remain benign," said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP shed 0.4%, weighed by a 0.5% decline in state-owned oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA.

The company's chief executive said the country is expected to join the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries in January but would not take part in the group's coordinated output caps.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX shed 0.5%.

Still, a sharp rally in Mexican shares and optimism around companies moving to the Latin American country to be closer to the U.S. have spurred buying into exchange-traded funds (ETF) focused on local stocks, with iShares MSCI Mexico ETF posting its strongest month of inflows in seven years.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV gained 2.5%. President-elect Javier Milei said he will appoint Patricia Bullrich, who ran against him in this year's presidential election, as his security minister.

Chile's peso CLP= strengthened 1.0% after the IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product, rose 0.3% in October from a flat reading in the previous month.

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= appreciated 1.1%. State-owned rail and ports firm Transnet saw its international dollar bond prices rise, after the embattled firm got a 47 billion rand ($2.5 billion) government bailout.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.24

-0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2479.96

0.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126886.58

-0.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

53877.50

-0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5814.72

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

832554.89

2.356

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1148.33

0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9033

0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2025

1.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

861

1.21

Colombia peso COP=

3975.64

0.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7335

-0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

361.0000

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

920

-1.63

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.