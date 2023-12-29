EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets edge lower, but set for over 20% annual gains

By Siddarth S

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were slightly down on Friday but poised for annual gains as investors head into 2024 with a relatively higher risk appetite on bets of reduced U.S. borrowing costs.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS edged down 0.3% by 1452 GMT. The equity index is set for an annual gain of 25%, its best year since 2016.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.2% against the dollar and set for annual gains of about 23%, its best year since 2009.

The dollar index =USD, however, is set to fall 2%, snapping a two-year winning streak.

Latin American assets are set for a strong end to the year after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance was followed by positive economic data, which bolstered hopes of rate cuts as early as March.

Across emerging markets, the Colombian peso COP= is set to be the best-performing currency with annual gains of 25%, its best year since 2004, while the Mexican peso MXN= is on track for a yearly gain of 15%, taking the title of the second-best performing currency and set for its best year since 1990.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP, the Peruvian Lima Index .SPBLPGPT and Mexico's IPC stocks index .MXX are set to post yearly gains of 22%, 21% and about 19% respectively.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV rose 1.5%, while one of the most influential workers unions in Argentina has called for a national strike next month as opposition to the government's overhaul of the economy builds.

Earlier this week, Argentine President Javier Milei sent a reform bill to Congress proposing far-reaching changes to the country's tax system, electoral law and public debt management.

On the data front, Brazil's jobless rate fell to 7.5% in the three months through November, in line with market expectations.

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, decreased 3.1% year-on-year in November to 444,905 metric tons.

For the day, among regional bourses, the Bovespa index was muted, Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 0.7% and Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP was up 0.6%.

The Brazilian real BRL= was down 0.5%, the Mexican peso MXN= ticked up 0.3% and the Chilean peso CLP= climbed 1.5% for the day.

Shares of Engie BrasilEGIE3.SA rose 0.2% after the firm said on Thursday it had reached a deal to sell a 15% stake in natural gas pipeline firm TAG to Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) for 3.1 billion reais ($641 million).

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1022.51

-0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2664.89

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

134185.24

-0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

57395.22

-0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6204.96

-0.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

920300.64

1.796

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1195.20

0.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8564

-0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9115

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

872.4

1.40

Colombia peso COP=

3873

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7112

-0.89

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

808.4500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

995

0.50

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

