EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets down on 'hangover' after dovish Fed, but set for weekly gains

By Siddarth S

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Risk sentiment across Latin American markets received a thumbs up as assets were set for weekly gains boosted broadly by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish narrative, but were down on Friday due to policy and political uncertainty in certain regaional markets.

For the week, the MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS was set to gain 3.6%, while the broader currencies index .MILA00000CUS was on track for marginal gains of 0.2%.

Despite weekly gains, the broader stocks and currencies index fell 0.7% and 0.5% respectively by 1529 GMT on Friday.

"It's(fall in Latam stocks, FX) related mainly to the hangover following the Fed's policy shift that we saw this week," said Andres Abadia, Chief Latam Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Abadia added that there were some down forces acting on certain regional markets related to local, political and policy factors with reference to Brazil's monetary policy uncertainty and Chile's referendum to replace the country's dictatorship-era constitution with voting scheduled on Sunday.

Even though Brazil's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as expected on Wednesday, the bank held a steady outlook for its next steps, evoking some concerns of policy uncertainty.

Chile's peso CLP= dropped 0.8%, while the Brazilian real BRL= shed 0.4% against the dollar.

Investors appetite for risky assets beefed up after the Fed on Wednesday held interest rates unchanged and showed a green flag for likely rate-cuts next year.

In a week logged with key central bank decisions and economic data across regional Latam markets, the Fed's dovish story led the limelight charts, while Argentina's economic 'shock therapy' measures also had its fair share of grabbing investor eye-balls.

Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP slid 1.4% after a disappointing industrial output and retail sales data for October.

Brazilian shares .BVSP dipped 0.4% after rising slightly, but hovered around record highs, which the index touched during the previous session.

Mexican .MXX shares were also hand in glove with Brazilian markets, with the benchmark stock index recording all-time highs in the previous session driven by airport operator shares, but edged down 0.3% on Friday.

Meeting market expectations, the Bank of Mexico held its key interest rate at 11.25% for a sixth straight monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Argentina will be able to build up depleted dollar reserves in 2024 with a far stronger expected grains harvest of soy and corn ahead, and an improved energy trade balance due to increased gas pipeline capacity, central bank sources said on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.38

0.79

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2567.64

-0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130360.61

-0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

56843.94

-0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6156.26

0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

960809.25

-2.919

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1158.86

-1.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9361

-0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2073

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

872.6

-0.89

Colombia peso COP=

3953.87

0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7581

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

801.0500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

3.13

