EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets dip as focus turns to Fed, commodity prices fall

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Major currencies and stocks in resources-rich Latin America came under pressure on Monday as a risk-off mood gripped markets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate verdict this week and as worries about demand from China weighed on commodity prices.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% by 1518 GMT against a firm dollar =USD. Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 0.3%, snapping a four-day winning streak.

Risk-sensitive Latin American assets had a shaky start to 2024 as traders dialled back bets of interest rate cuts from the Fed. But most stocks and currencies closed out last week on a positive note after data showed U.S. inflation trending lower.

Investor attention has now turned to the Fed's rate announcement on Wednesday, which will be parsed for clues on when the central bank could begin its easing cycle.

A slew of local policy decisions are also due this week, including from Brazil and Chile, both of which have already started lowering interest rates.

"The normalization of inflation continues to unfold in Latin America, allowing central banks to further adjust the still-tight monetary stances," J.P. Morgan economists said in a note, but flagged risks from geopolitical tensions.

The Brazilian real BRL= dipped 0.3% against the dollar after data showed the central government posted a primary budget deficit of 230.5 billion reais ($47 billion) in 2023.

The Bovespa .BVSP index slipped 0.5%, with embattled airline GolGOLL4.SA the top decliner.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.5% while the Peruvian sol PEN=PE weakened to 3.7996 per dollar, as prices of copper retreated due to mounting troubles in China's property sector. Both countries are top exporters of the red metal. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso weakened about 0.2% each, with the currencies of both crude exporting nations under pressure as China demand worries weighed on oil prices. O/R

Shares of Colombia's state-owned oil firm Ecopetrol ECO.CN shed 1.3%.

Equities in Chile .SPIPSA rose 0.3% while Argentinian stocks slumped 2.3%.

Argentina's new government withdrew major spending reforms from a sweeping "omnibus" bill in Congress to facilitate its approval, the economy minister said late on Friday.

While the move increases the odds of the law passing through Congress, "the core of the policies needed to rebalance the Argentine economy must come from the “macro” side (e.g., fiscal, and monetary) and a deep fiscal adjustment is necessary," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's central bank held its key rate at 22%while Ghana's central bank lowered its main interest rate by 100 basis points.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1518 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

990.49

0.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2546.11

-0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128338.13

-0.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

56955.14

0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6079.83

0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1224971.96

-2.285

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.26

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9236

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1940

-0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

926.6

-0.45

Colombia peso COP=

3911.27

-0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7996

-0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

825.2000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1205

1.24

