EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets crater after oil crash; coronavirus fears rise

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was set for its worst day in 3-1/2 years on Monday and Colombia's peso slumped to a record low as the currencies of major oil exporters were hammered after crude lost a third of its value.

Oil prices fell as much as 30% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official crude selling price and set plans for a dramatic increase in production following Russia's refusal to help stabilize oil markets. The move shocked markets already reeling under pressure from the coronavirus outbreak. O/R

"No one expected the Saudis to start a price war on oil, so to that extent it is a black swan event," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors in California.

"It creates a snowball effect where momentum just accelerates in whatever direction it was going. In this case it was down."

Brazil's real BRL= and the Chilean peso CLP= both sank to all-time lows. Brazil's central bank said it will continue intervening in the foreign exchange market using all tools at its disposal to whatever extent necessary to ensure the market functions smoothly.

Regional stocks plunged in line with a tumble on Wall Street, with Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP sinking 10%, triggering an automatic 15-minute halt. According to Eikon, the index has fallen 34.5% year to date, logging the steepest losses of any benchmark global index in dollar terms.

Preference shares of state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA slid nearly 30% set for their worst day ever after the company cut diesel and gasoline prices following the slump in oil prices, a source said.

The oil shock comes as the fast-spreading coronavirus has been roiling markets for weeks, with the number of infected cases exceeding 110,000 worldwide leading to the suspension of economic activity and adding to fears of a global recession.

Colombian oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN dropped 17%, taking Colombia's main index .COLCAP down 8.7% - on track for its worst day since 2009, when the global financial crisis wreaked havoc across markets.

The moves took MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF down 6.1%, on track for its biggest percentage drop since 2011.

OIL EXPORTERS BEAR THE BRUNT

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped as much as 8% to touch its lowest since early 2017. Several analysts now say that chances of an interest rate cut from the Mexican central bank might be shrinking at the country's currency sinks to new lows.

Colombia's peso COP= was set for its worst day ever, down more than 6% to hit a new low of 3,835.

"There is likely to be a hit to growth in Mexico and Colombia. And weaker currencies in both countries will take interest rate cuts off the table, at least in the near-term," said Quinn Markwith, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

A scurry to the safety of bonds and the Japanese yen JPY= quashed the dollar. Markets have fully priced in a 75-basis-point cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month, hot on the heels of a 50-point cut emergency cut last week. FRX/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1845 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

950.01

-6.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1997.79

-12.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

86507.54

-11.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

39009.47

-5.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4060.21

-4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

31201.64

-11.415

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1352.46

-10.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7436

-2.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.2310

-5.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

841.5

-1.82

Colombia peso COP=

3810.52

-5.94

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5047

-1.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.5250

-0.07

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Uday Sampath Kumar; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.