EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets caught in global rout ahead of big tech earnings

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

April 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies sold-off on Tuesday as a rout on Wall Street ahead of big tech earnings exacerbated risk aversion sparked byfears of an economic slowdown in China and aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 2% to almost five to the dollar for the first time since late March. One of the top performing risky currencies this year has been struggling to regain footing after a recent boost from commodity prices proved to be short-lived against the backdrop of higher interest rates in developed markets.

The dollar index =USD hit a two-year high with concerns over the impact of prolonged COVID lockdowns in China on growth sending investors to safety. FEDWATCHMKTS/GLOB

MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUSfell 0.6%, while the broader EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUSlost 0.2%.

"Commodity-driven economies have seen their domestic currencies supported by pricing, and up until recently have been the outperformers," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG.

"As commodity prices unwind and the U.S. dollar gathers increasing support from tighter monetary policy, it dims the outlook for these currencies right now."

South Africa's rand ZAR=, also a commodity currency, hit a near four-month low during the session.

The Chilean peso CLP=steadied after a fall, while Colombia's peso COP= was 0.2% lower. The declines in both currencies were kept in check as prices of copper and oil, both countries' leading export commodities, rebounded on Tuesday.

The Mexican peso MXN= slid 0.8%. Data showed Mexican retail sales rose 0.8% in February from January.

Peru's prime minister said on Monday the government will call for a referendum to propose re-drafting the constitution, renewing a campaign proposal aimed at boosting the role of the state in the country's economy. The sol PEN= edged down 0.5%.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund said assumptions about Argentina's economy are subject to change with the macroeconomic framework, but the targets of the current program between the Fund and the South American country remain in place.

Among stocks, Latam bourses dropped between 0.1% and 1.7% as Wall Street bled, with the tech heavy Nasdaq .IXIC losing 3% while investors awaited quarterly results from Google parent Alphabet GOOG.L and MicrosoftMSFT.O after the bell. .N

Colombia's main index .COLCAP outperformed, rising 0.4% as energy major Ecopetrol ECO.CN tracked oil prices higher. O/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1847 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1048.37

0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2331.25

-1.96

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108784.74

-1.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

52638.29

-0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4734.70

-0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90173.05

-1.077

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1581.75

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9759

-2.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3891

-0.91

Chile peso CLP=CL

843.1

0.17

Colombia peso COP=

3937.65

-0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.823

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

114.8400

-0.13

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tomasz Janowski)

