EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets bounce day after virus-related sell-off

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Latin American stocks and currencies bounced on Tuesday, taking comfort from comments by the head of the World Health Organisation after a sharp sell-off a day earlier triggered by the potential economic damage of China's coronavirus outbreak.

