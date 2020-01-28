EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets bounce day after virus-related sell-off

Latin American stocks and currencies bounced on Tuesday, taking comfort from comments by the head of the World Health Organisation after a sharp sell-off a day earlier triggered by the potential economic damage of China's coronavirus outbreak.
