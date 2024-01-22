EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets begin week on tepid note as rates uncertainty lingers

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies and stocks struggled make headway on Monday, pressured by uncertainty about the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts as investors awaited a slew of major central bank policy decisions this week.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% by 1524 GMT while a gauge of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS edged 0.3% lower.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped 0.5% to trade at 4.949 to the dollar, while the Bovespa .BVSP index was flat.

Among individual stocks, shares of Brazilian retailer Lojas Renner LREN3.SA fell 2.6% as analysts at Citi downgraded their recommendation on the firm to "neutral".

Brazil's Treasury announced on Monday that it would issue two new dollar-denominated bonds in the international market, including 10-year- and 30-year bonds.

The Mexican peso MXN= dipped 0.1%, holding above the 17 to the dollar level. The currency has stumbled this year after benefiting from its high interest rate differential with the U.S. as well as the trend of "nearshoring" in 2023.

Assets in resources-rich Latin America have lost momentum in 2024 as traders scaled back bets of U.S. interest rate cuts and as concerns about demand from top consumer China weighed on commodity prices.

"Both MXN and BRL look good long bets from macro and political stand points for the near term," said Peter Frank, global currency analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

Investors are now awaiting rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan for further clues on the global monetary policy outlook while in emerging markets, decisions from Turkey and South Africa are also due.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.2%, while the Peruvian sol PEN=PE was flat.

Colombia's imports fell 12.79% to $4.914 billion in November from the same month a year earlier, the government's DANE statistics agency said. The COLCAP stock index .COLCAP was down 1.1%.

The Chilean peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, outpaced peers, rising 0.3% against the dollar. The country's main stock benchmark .SPIPSA also advanced 1.3%.

"The peso has rallied thanks to broadly upbeat copper pricing. External trade numbers and CPI have been net beneficial for the CLP as well with exports gaining on better terms of trade," Frank added.

Argentinian stocks continued their rally and were last up 2.6% at a record high in local currency terms.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1524 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

965.04

-0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2506.58

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127604.90

-0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

55412.06

-0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5921.53

1.32

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1205331.53

2.592

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1261.11

-1.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9490

-0.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0979

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

906.8

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3902.05

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7366

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

821.4000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1200

1.67

