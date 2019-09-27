EMERGING MARKETS-LATAM Airline shares soar on Delta deal, Brazil's real set for weekly loss

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chilean shares led Latin American stock markets higher on Friday as shares of the region's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines, rose sharply after U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines bought a sizeable stake.

Delta DAL.N bought a 20% stake in LATAM LTM.SN for $1.9 billion, creating a major new partnership and ending the Chilean carrier's ties with American Airlines AAL.O, which has long been the leading U.S. carrier in the region.

Shares of LATAM gained over 30%, thrusting Chile's SPIPSA index .SPIPSA over 2% higher and lifting MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS.

As a result of the deal, Delta is set to exit Brazil's largest airline Gol GOLL4.SA, whose shares fell 6%, weighing on Sao-Paulo's Bovespa .BVSP index.

Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.4% after the central bank said the most efficient tools at its disposal would be used to intervene in the foreign exchange market if required.

The real is set to record its third straight week of losses, partly owing to interest rates being slashed to record lows.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose marginally, but were on track to end the week lower.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 13:19 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1005.99

-0.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2691.11

0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105207.58

-0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5144.26

2.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

-

-

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1580

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6445

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

724.95

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3448.51

-0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3748

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.2700

-0.09

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491716; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.