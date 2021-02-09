EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won, Thai baht lead gains as most Asian currencies climb

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.650

104.57

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3258

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.390

28.390

0.00

Korean won

1112.100

1116.6

+0.40

Baht

29.910

29.96

+0.17

Peso

48.025

48.03

+0.01

Rupiah

13985.000

13990

+0.04

Rupee

72.890

72.89

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.046

+0.02

Yuan

6.438

6.4342

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.650

103.24

-1.35

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

28.390

28.483

+0.33

Korean won

1112.100

1086.2

-2.33

Baht

29.910

29.96

+0.17

Peso

48.025

48.03

+0.01

Rupiah

13985.000

13990

+0.04

Rupee

72.890

73.065

+0.24

Ringgit

4.045

4.046

+0.02

Yuan

6.438

6.4342

-0.06

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters