EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won, Thai baht lead gains as most Asian currencies climb

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.650

104.57

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3258

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.390

28.390

0.00

Korean won

1112.100

1116.6

+0.40

Baht

29.910

29.96

+0.17

Peso

48.025

48.03

+0.01

Rupiah

13985.000

13990

+0.04

Rupee

72.890

72.89

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.046

+0.02

Yuan

6.438

6.4342

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.650

103.24

-1.35

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

28.390

28.483

+0.33

Korean won

1112.100

1086.2

-2.33

Baht

29.910

29.96

+0.17

Peso

48.025

48.03

+0.01

Rupiah

13985.000

13990

+0.04

Rupee

72.890

73.065

+0.24

Ringgit

4.045

4.046

+0.02

Yuan

6.438

6.4342

-0.06

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

