EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won, Thai baht lead gains as most Asian currencies climb

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.650
104.57
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3258
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
28.390
28.390
0.00
Korean won
1112.100
1116.6
+0.40
Baht
29.910
29.96
+0.17
Peso
48.025
48.03
+0.01
Rupiah
13985.000
13990
+0.04
Rupee
72.890
72.89
0.00
Ringgit
4.045
4.046
+0.02
Yuan
6.438
6.4342
-0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.650
103.24
-1.35
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3209
-0.39
Taiwan dlr
28.390
28.483
+0.33
Korean won
1112.100
1086.2
-2.33
Baht
29.910
29.96
+0.17
Peso
48.025
48.03
+0.01
Rupiah
13985.000
13990
+0.04
Rupee
72.890
73.065
+0.24
Ringgit
4.045
4.046
+0.02
Yuan
6.438
6.4342
-0.06
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
