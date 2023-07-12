EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.540
138.5
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3301
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.113
31.238
+0.40
Korean won
1276.900
1288.7
+0.92
Baht
34.570
34.63
+0.17
Peso
54.570
54.75
+0.33
Rupiah
14950.000
15075
+0.84
Rupee
82.248
82.2475
0.00
Ringgit
4.617
4.648
+0.67
Yuan
7.171
7.165
-0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.540
131.110
-5.36
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.81
Taiwan dlr
31.113
30.708
-1.30
Korean won
1276.900
1264.500
-0.97
Baht
34.570
34.585
+0.04
Peso
54.570
55.670
+2.02
Rupiah
14950.000
15565.000
+4.11
Rupee
82.248
82.720
+0.57
Ringgit
4.617
4.400
-4.70
Yuan
7.171
6.900
-3.78
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.