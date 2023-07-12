EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.540

138.5

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3301

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.113

31.238

+0.40

Korean won

1276.900

1288.7

+0.92

Baht

34.570

34.63

+0.17

Peso

54.570

54.75

+0.33

Rupiah

14950.000

15075

+0.84

Rupee

82.248

82.2475

0.00

Ringgit

4.617

4.648

+0.67

Yuan

7.171

7.165

-0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.540

131.110

-5.36

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.81

Taiwan dlr

31.113

30.708

-1.30

Korean won

1276.900

1264.500

-0.97

Baht

34.570

34.585

+0.04

Peso

54.570

55.670

+2.02

Rupiah

14950.000

15565.000

+4.11

Rupee

82.248

82.720

+0.57

Ringgit

4.617

4.400

-4.70

Yuan

7.171

6.900

-3.78

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

