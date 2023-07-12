News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

July 12, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.540

138.5

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3301

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.113

31.238

+0.40

Korean won

1276.900

1288.7

+0.92

Baht

34.570

34.63

+0.17

Peso

54.570

54.75

+0.33

Rupiah

14950.000

15075

+0.84

Rupee

82.248

82.2475

0.00

Ringgit

4.617

4.648

+0.67

Yuan

7.171

7.165

-0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.540

131.110

-5.36

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.81

Taiwan dlr

31.113

30.708

-1.30

Korean won

1276.900

1264.500

-0.97

Baht

34.570

34.585

+0.04

Peso

54.570

55.670

+2.02

Rupiah

14950.000

15565.000

+4.11

Rupee

82.248

82.720

+0.57

Ringgit

4.617

4.400

-4.70

Yuan

7.171

6.900

-3.78

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.