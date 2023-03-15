EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won and Indonesian rupiah lead losses

March 15, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.050

133.4

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3516

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.648

30.592

-0.18

Korean won

1311.700

1303.7

-0.61

Baht

34.510

34.61

+0.29

Peso

54.950

55.02

+0.13

Rupiah

15420.000

15360

-0.39

Rupee

82.595

82.595

+0.00

Ringgit

4.497

4.48

-0.38

Yuan

6.899

6.9067

+0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.050

131.110

-1.46

Sing dlr

1.351

1.340

-0.82

Taiwan dlr

30.648

30.708

+0.20

Korean won

1311.700

1264.500

-3.60

Baht

34.510

34.585

+0.22

Peso

54.950

55.670

+1.31

Rupiah

15420.000

15565.000

+0.94

Rupee

82.595

82.720

+0.15

Ringgit

4.497

4.400

-2.16

Yuan

6.899

6.900

+0.02

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

