EMERGING MARKETS-Korean won and Indonesian rupiah lead losses

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.050
133.4
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3516
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.648
30.592
-0.18
Korean won
1311.700
1303.7
-0.61
Baht
34.510
34.61
+0.29
Peso
54.950
55.02
+0.13
Rupiah
15420.000
15360
-0.39
Rupee
82.595
82.595
+0.00
Ringgit
4.497
4.48
-0.38
Yuan
6.899
6.9067
+0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.050
131.110
-1.46
Sing dlr
1.351
1.340
-0.82
Taiwan dlr
30.648
30.708
+0.20
Korean won
1311.700
1264.500
-3.60
Baht
34.510
34.585
+0.22
Peso
54.950
55.670
+1.31
Rupiah
15420.000
15565.000
+0.94
Rupee
82.595
82.720
+0.15
Ringgit
4.497
4.400
-2.16
Yuan
6.899
6.900
+0.02
