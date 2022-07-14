Emerging markets investor Ashmore posts $14.3 bln quarterly AUM slide

Contributor
Emma-Victoria Farr Reuters
Published

Emerging markets investment firm Ashmore Group said assets under management tumbled by $14.3 billion during the quarter to June 30, as key global markets buckled under rising geopolitical tensions and inflation spooked investors.

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets investment firm Ashmore Group ASHM.L said assets under management tumbled by $14.3 billion during the quarter to June 30, as key global markets buckled under rising geopolitical tensions and inflation spooked investors.

Ashmore said the fall comprised net outflows of $6.6 billion and negative investment performance of $7.7 billion.

"The decline in Ashmore's AuM over the quarter reflects this challenging market backdrop as asset values fell and investors de-risked portfolios," Chief Executive Mark Coombs said.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More