EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

April 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.750
128.42
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.383
1.381
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.430
29.396
-0.12
Korean won
1267.300
1265.2
-0.17
Baht
34.380
34.3
-0.23
Peso
52.085
52.15
+0.12
Rupiah
14465.000
14420
-0.31
Rupee
76.533
76.5325
0.00
Ringgit
4.358
4.358
+0.00
Yuan
6.569
6.5615
-0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.750
115.08
-10.62
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3490
-2.43
Taiwan dlr
29.430
27.676
-5.96
Korean won
1267.300
1188.60
-6.21
Baht
34.380
33.39
-2.88
Peso
52.085
50.99
-2.10
Rupiah
14465.000
14250
-1.49
Rupee
76.533
74.33
-2.88
Ringgit
4.358
4.1640
-4.45
Yuan
6.569
6.3550
-3.26
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.