EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

April 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.750

128.42

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.383

1.381

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.430

29.396

-0.12

Korean won

1267.300

1265.2

-0.17

Baht

34.380

34.3

-0.23

Peso

52.085

52.15

+0.12

Rupiah

14465.000

14420

-0.31

Rupee

76.533

76.5325

0.00

Ringgit

4.358

4.358

+0.00

Yuan

6.569

6.5615

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.750

115.08

-10.62

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3490

-2.43

Taiwan dlr

29.430

27.676

-5.96

Korean won

1267.300

1188.60

-6.21

Baht

34.380

33.39

-2.88

Peso

52.085

50.99

-2.10

Rupiah

14465.000

14250

-1.49

Rupee

76.533

74.33

-2.88

Ringgit

4.358

4.1640

-4.45

Yuan

6.569

6.3550

-3.26

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

