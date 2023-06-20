EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah, stocks lead losses among weak Asian markets

By Rishav Chatterjee

June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and equities led losses in emerging Asian markets on Tuesday as markets were disappointed on expectations of a bigger stimulus from China following a rate cut, while investors look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

The rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR=, which were seen tracking the Chinese yuan, were down 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, with the former hitting a near three-month low.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar =USD rose broadly to trade at 102.51 but later capped gains to trade flat.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's 10-year bond yields ID10YT=RR jumped six basis points to 6.365%, a near two-week high, rebounding from a near 19-month low of 6.248% hit last week.

Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities, said the correction in Indonesian bonds is normal after the recent overvaluation, as the benchmark is below the domestic money market rate.

Nearly 75% traders are now pricing in a quarter-point hike by the Fed next month, with rate cuts expected at the end of 2023 and early 2024, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Analysts at Maybank expect government bonds to keep moving in a positive direction this week given the central bank's meeting on Thursday where a pause is widely expected.

Bank Indonesia, along with the Philippine central bank, are set to meet on Thursday, with separate Reuters polls showing both central banks keeping their key rates unchanged.

"A 10 bps rate cut and a bit of increased loan issuance isn't going to do an awful lot to boost the struggling economy, though it clearly is better than nothing," said analysts at ING Economics.

The reduction in rates will likely continue to weigh on the Chinese yuan, at least until the Fed's policy also turns lower, the analysts added.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.1%, with stocks in Shanghai .SSEC down 0.4%.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs continue to expect further policy easing measures to be announced in the next few weeks in China, especially on fiscal, housing and consumption, although the magnitude of stimulus is likely to be smaller than in previous easing cycles.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Japanese yen JPY= both rose 0.1%, respectively, against the dollar with Japan's finance minister saying there would no change to its foreign exchange policy.

Equities in Thailand .SETI and the Philippines .PSI dropped 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively, with the former leading losses among Asian stock markets.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Bankers see stable interest rates reviving Asia's capital markets in second half

** China's May fuel oil imports ease after hitting decade-high

** India's 10-year benchmark yields IN10YT=RR ticked higher to 7.061%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0700 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-7.60

.N225

0.06

27.95

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.13

-3.78

.SSEC

-0.41

4.96

India

INR=IN

-0.23

+0.73

.NSEI

-0.21

3.38

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.30

+3.53

.JKSE

-0.42

-2.81

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.18

-5.04

.KLSE

0.03

-7.20

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

-0.09

.PSI

-0.44

-2.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.13

-1.23

.KS11

-0.18

16.48

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.13

.STI

-0.52

-0.83

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

-0.63

.TWII

-0.52

21.55

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.14

-0.39

.SETI

-1.17

-7.79

