EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah skids to lowest in more than 2 years ahead of rate decision

By Jaskiran Singh

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah on Thursday fell to its lowest in two and a half years and yields jumped sharply ahead of a widely expected half-point rate hike by the central bank later in the day, while other Asian currencies weakened on global growth headwinds.

Sentiment across Asian markets was soured by rising Treasury yields on expectations of a persistent aggressive stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve, also pushing the U.S. dollar higher and pressuring emerging market currencies.

The U.S. dollar index=USD edged higher to 113.04, extending a nearly 1% surge overnight, and also touched a 32-year peak against the yen. The benchmark Treasury yieldUS10YT=RR was at a 14-year high due to a sharp sell-off in government bonds.

"Exceptional U.S. dollar strength is an endogenous risk amplifying global policy headwinds, accentuating risks of global recession and financial shocks," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

Strength in the dollar and rising Treasury yields pressured one of the highest-yielding notes in emerging Asia: Indonesia's 10-year yield ID10YT=RR jumped sharply to a four-month high of 7.534%.

"The market players took selling positions for anticipating Bank Indonesia's decision on the policy rate today," analysts at Maybank said.

"Moreover, there were additional pressures for the global investors to shift their investment position from the emerging markets to the developed market after witnessing recent strengthening of U.S. dollar to rupiah and more attractive yields on the U.S. government bonds," they added.

Bank Indonesia is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps), according to a Reuters poll, which will be its second successive half-point hike as it aims to catch up with peers and tame runaway inflation.

The rupiah IDR= weakened as much as 0.6% ahead of the rate decision, trading at its lowest level since April 2020. Shares in Jakarta .JKSE were up as much as 1.5%, marking their fourth straight gain session.

Elsewhere in Asian markets, fears of a looming recession trampled risk appetite. China's yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% lower with Beijing keeping its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= dropped 0.2%, while the Indian rupee INR=IN edged 0.1% lower with South Korea's won KRW=KFTC depreciating 0.5%.

Reactions to global developments were mixed among Asian equities. South Korean shares .KS11 and Taiwanese stocks .TWII fell 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively, while shares in Malaysia .KLSE were up 0.8% and Philippines stocks .PSI rose by 0.3%. Shares in India .NSEI declined up to 0.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan imports surge on weaker yen, fanning inflation fears

** Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple

** India's economic growth outlook stagnates, stuck in lower gear - Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0424 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-23.24

.N225

-1.34

-6.60

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-12.14

.SSEC

-0.39

-16.68

India

INR=IN

-0.09

-10.55

.NSEI

-0.38

0.52

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.51

-8.51

.JKSE

1.37

5.67

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-11.91

.KLSE

0.76

-7.27

Philippines

PHP=

0.00

-13.53

.PSI

0.28

-13.44

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.51

-17.08

.KS11

-1.28

-25.82

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-5.35

.STI

-0.21

-3.43

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.38

-13.90

.TWII

-1.74

-30.01

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.12

-12.69

.SETI

-0.06

-4.21

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

