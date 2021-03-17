EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads most Asian currencies higher

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.070

108.83

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3399

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

28.256

28.302

+0.16

Korean won

1123.400

1130.2

+0.61

Baht

30.730

30.77

+0.13

Peso

48.640

48.57

-0.14

Rupiah

14350.000

14425

+0.52

Rupee

72.543

72.543

0.00

Ringgit

4.110

4.119

+0.22

Yuan

6.494

6.5052

+0.17

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.070

103.24

-5.35

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.53

Taiwan dlr

28.256

28.483

+0.80

Korean won

1123.400

1086.20

-3.31

Baht

30.730

29.96

-2.51

Peso

48.640

48.01

-1.30

Rupiah

14350.000

14040

-2.16

Rupee

72.543

73.07

+0.72

Ringgit

4.110

4.0400

-1.70

Yuan

6.494

6.5283

+0.53

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

