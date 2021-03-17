EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads most Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.070

108.83

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3399

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

28.256

28.302

+0.16

Korean won

1123.400

1130.2

+0.61

Baht

30.730

30.77

+0.13

Peso

48.640

48.57

-0.14

Rupiah

14350.000

14425

+0.52

Rupee

72.543

72.543

0.00

Ringgit

4.110

4.119

+0.22

Yuan

6.494

6.5052

+0.17

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.070

103.24

-5.35

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.53

Taiwan dlr

28.256

28.483

+0.80

Korean won

1123.400

1086.20

-3.31

Baht

30.730

29.96

-2.51

Peso

48.640

48.01

-1.30

Rupiah

14350.000

14040

-2.16

Rupee

72.543

73.07

+0.72

Ringgit

4.110

4.0400

-1.70

Yuan

6.494

6.5283

+0.53

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

