EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads most Asian currencies higher

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.070
108.83
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3399
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
28.256
28.302
+0.16
Korean won
1123.400
1130.2
+0.61
Baht
30.730
30.77
+0.13
Peso
48.640
48.57
-0.14
Rupiah
14350.000
14425
+0.52
Rupee
72.543
72.543
0.00
Ringgit
4.110
4.119
+0.22
Yuan
6.494
6.5052
+0.17
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.070
103.24
-5.35
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3209
-1.53
Taiwan dlr
28.256
28.483
+0.80
Korean won
1123.400
1086.20
-3.31
Baht
30.730
29.96
-2.51
Peso
48.640
48.01
-1.30
Rupiah
14350.000
14040
-2.16
Rupee
72.543
73.07
+0.72
Ringgit
4.110
4.0400
-1.70
Yuan
6.494
6.5283
+0.53
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.