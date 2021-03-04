EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads Asian currencies lower as U.S. Treasury yields rise

By Nikhil Nainan

March 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led other Asian emerging currencies lower on Thursday as the dollar was buoyed by higher U.S. Treasury yields, while stock markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan fell more than 1.5%.

Global bond yields have risen in recent weeks, with markets concerned central bankers could tighten the monetary spigot as the global economy rebounds from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. That prospect has weighed on global stock markets.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.8%, while in Manila .PSI and Bangkok .SETI they were down around half a percent. Equities in Taiwan .TWII, China .SSEC and South Korea .KS11 were the worst performers.

Benchmark U.S. 10 year yields US10YT=RR edged higher in Asia trade to 1.48%. That was off the one-year highs of 1.61% seen last week, when global stock markets sold off sharply.

"While not quite reaching the recent high..., we think that inflation worries are getting entrenched," analysts at DBS said.

But they said Asian markets were less vulnerable to global market volatility than they were in 2013, when bond investors threw a "tantrum" after hints the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow the money-printing presses.

DBS analysts were recommending "extending Asian credit exposure on dips" as a result.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= dipped 0.1% ahead of a monetary policy meeting. Eleven of the 15 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep its key interest rate at 1.75%, with four forecasting a rate cut.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were down 0.2%, while 10-year bond yields MY10YT=RR were little changed at 3.096%.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= - which backs some of the highest-yielding emerging market debt - fell 0.3%.

China's annual parliamentary gathering will take place on Friday, with the government expected to set the country's macroeconomic policy targets at the meeting.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 4.39 basis points at 6.613%

** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points at 2.003%

** Singapore shares .STI edged higher, led by Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI and top bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

-3.57

.N225

-1.88

5.69

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+0.89

.SSEC

-1.58

1.36

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.49

.NSEI

0.00

9.04

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.32

-1.72

.JKSE

-0.79

5.81

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-0.81

.KLSE

-0.20

-2.58

Philippines

PHP=

-0.08

-1.13

.PSI

-0.40

-3.15

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.57

-3.59

.KS11

-1.62

5.55

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-0.88

.STI

0.30

5.82

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.61

+2.42

.TWII

-2.01

7.83

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-1.35

.SETI

-0.53

5.93

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

