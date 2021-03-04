EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 4-month low as U.S. bond yields rise

By midday, Asian markets recovered some ground, with most standing less than half a percent lower, while Seoul .KS11 was down 0.6%.

"Any fallout has been limited in Asia thus far thanks to China," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

China set a more than 6% growth target for 2021 at its parliamentary meeting, having skipped a target last year due to the pandemic.

Stocks in China .SSEC eased off session lows and were down 0.3%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS was flat.

The Chinese government aimed to create more jobs in 2021 than it did last year.

China's GDP expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy to see growth, as it was the first to emerge from the pandemic.

Indonesia's central bank said it was ready to intervene in the market to keep the weakening rupiah IDR= steady. The currency was down 0.3% on Friday.

Yields on Indonesian 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR rose 3.50 basis points to 6.641%, while stocks .JKSE dipped 0.1%. Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging markets.

In the Philippines, the central bank said a spike in inflation to its fastest rate in 26 months was temporary, suggesting it was not in a rush to reverse its accommodative monetary policy stance.

Stocks .PSI and the peso PHP= were flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield up 11.4 basis points at 2.157%

** Thai oil and gas producer PTT Pcl PTT.BK rose 2.5%

** Analysts at Barclays say inflation will now start to rank higher on the priority list of central banks in emerging markets

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0344 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-4.34

.N225

-1.97

3.33

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+0.85

.SSEC

-0.36

0.51

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.32

.NSEI

0.00

7.86

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

-1.82

.JKSE

-0.11

5.09

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.27

-1.13

.KLSE

0.19

-2.64

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-1.13

.PSI

-0.01

-3.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.27

-3.72

.KS11

-0.62

5.26

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-1.23

.STI

-0.23

5.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.33

+2.11

.TWII

-0.19

7.76

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-1.51

.SETI

0.48

6.35

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

