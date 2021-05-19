EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 2-week low as most Asian currencies dip

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

109.21

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3341

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.937

27.982

+0.16

Korean won

1131.000

1130.5

-0.04

Baht

31.390

31.44

+0.16

Peso

47.800

47.77

-0.06

Rupiah

14350.000

14275

-0.52

Rupee

73.165

73.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.139

4.136

-0.07

Yuan

6.442

6.4338

-0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

103.24

-5.41

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.96

Taiwan dlr

27.937

28.483

+1.95

Korean won

1131.000

1086.20

-3.96

Baht

31.390

29.96

-4.56

Peso

47.800

48.01

+0.44

Rupiah

14350.000

14040

-2.16

Rupee

73.165

73.07

-0.14

Ringgit

4.139

4.0400

-2.39

Yuan

6.442

6.5283

+1.35

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More