EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 2-week low as most Asian currencies dip

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.140
109.21
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3341
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.937
27.982
+0.16
Korean won
1131.000
1130.5
-0.04
Baht
31.390
31.44
+0.16
Peso
47.800
47.77
-0.06
Rupiah
14350.000
14275
-0.52
Rupee
73.165
73.165
0.00
Ringgit
4.139
4.136
-0.07
Yuan
6.442
6.4338
-0.12
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.140
103.24
-5.41
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3209
-0.96
Taiwan dlr
27.937
28.483
+1.95
Korean won
1131.000
1086.20
-3.96
Baht
31.390
29.96
-4.56
Peso
47.800
48.01
+0.44
Rupiah
14350.000
14040
-2.16
Rupee
73.165
73.07
-0.14
Ringgit
4.139
4.0400
-2.39
Yuan
6.442
6.5283
+1.35
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
