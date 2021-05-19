EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 2-week low as most Asian currencies dip

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

109.21

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3341

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.937

27.982

+0.16

Korean won

1131.000

1130.5

-0.04

Baht

31.390

31.44

+0.16

Peso

47.800

47.77

-0.06

Rupiah

14350.000

14275

-0.52

Rupee

73.165

73.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.139

4.136

-0.07

Yuan

6.442

6.4338

-0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

103.24

-5.41

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.96

Taiwan dlr

27.937

28.483

+1.95

Korean won

1131.000

1086.20

-3.96

Baht

31.390

29.96

-4.56

Peso

47.800

48.01

+0.44

Rupiah

14350.000

14040

-2.16

Rupee

73.165

73.07

-0.14

Ringgit

4.139

4.0400

-2.39

Yuan

6.442

6.5283

+1.35

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

