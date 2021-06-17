EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah eases, stocks whacked as virus cases mount

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah hovered near a one-month low and stocks slid 1% on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases continued to erode risk sentiment, while investors across the region further digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish signals this week.

The rupiah IDR= weakened for the fifth straight session and fell as much as 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia (BI) held its benchmark rate at a record low and pledged to ensure the currency remained stable.

Jakarta's stock index .JKSE shed 1.2% and was set to post its first weekly drop in four after Indonesia on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since late-January.

The rupiah has rallied more than 2% since April but was set to lose more than 1% this week. Analysts believe BI will hold on rates this year, but spiking infections and the Fed's indication of raising rates earlier could heap pressure on the currency.

"Going forward, given subdued inflation pressures and the nascent recovery, we expect Bank Indonesia to keep the policy rate unchanged this year," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"However, we view risks around BI policy as skewed in a hawkish direction, particularly if further Fed communications or upside U.S. data surprises cause FX market pressures to intensify."

Currencies across the rest of emerging Asia remained mixed, though South Korea's won KRW=KFTC fell for the fifth consecutive day.

The Fed's sudden turn on Wednesday revitalised the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, diminishing the attraction of emerging market currencies for carry trade - whereby investors borrow low-yielding currencies and convert them to buy assets where returns are higher.

Morgan Stanley analysts recommended cashing out of long positions in many Asian currencies, including the rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, and held a bearish view after the Fed readout.

"The most important reason why we have been recommending carry trades in Asia was a patient/dovish Fed... Now the conditions have changed materially on the back of a hawkish surprise from the Fed," they said in a note.

Riskier currencies, such as those of emerging markets, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP inched 0.1% lower and stock advanced marginally after its central bank on Thursday stood pat on interest rates but hiked the island's growth outlook for the year.

Recently high-flying Philippine shares .PSI extended losses from the previous day and gave up 0.4%, despite its central bank's assertion on Thursday that it had enough measures to counter any macroeconomic fallout from the Fed's policy shift.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 5.8 basis points at 6.534%.

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include MegaPower Makmur MPOW.JK, Mulia Industrindo MLIA.JK and Bank IBK Indonesia AGRS.BK, all down 7%.

** In the Philippines, top losers are Metropolitan Bank and Trust MBT.PS down 2.9%, Puregold Price Club PGOLD.PS down 2.1% and JG Summit Holdings JGS.PS down 2.1%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-6.31

.N225

0.31

6.06

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.08

+1.31

.SSEC

-0.38

1.13

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.37

.NSEI

0.00

12.23

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

-2.40

.JKSE

-1.00

0.48

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-2.90

.KLSE

0.12

-3.35

Philippines

PHP=

+0.23

-0.64

.PSI

-0.22

-3.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.09

-4.00

.KS11

0.21

13.86

Singapore

SGD=

+0.22

-1.39

.STI

-0.29

10.04

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

+2.47

.TWII

-0.17

17.85

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.16

-4.43

.SETI

-0.13

11.47

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

