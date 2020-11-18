EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah drops ahead of rate decision, Asia stocks fall

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Indonesia, Philippine central bank expected to stay on hold

Some see room for 25 bps rate cut given recent rupiah gains

South Korea, Thai central bank intervene to stem currency gains

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah fell half a percent on Thursday as markets toyed with the possibility of a surprise rate cut given its recent strength, while Asian stock markets faced downward pressure as COVID-19 cases and restrictions grow.

Malaysia .KLSE led declines in Asia's emerging equity markets, falling 1%, while Singapore .STI and South Korea .KS11 each fell 0.5%, tracking a late sell-off on Wall Street as the United States struggles to keep a lid on infections. .N

Economists by and large expect Bank Indonesia to keep rates unchanged at 4% later in the day. However, the rupiah IDR= has gained over 3% this month alone and some see this as a potential trigger for a interest rate cut.

"Market expectations are mixed heading into today's Bank Indonesia rate decision, divided between a pause and 25bp cut," DBS analysts wrote in a note.

The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR rose 1.6 basis points to 6.197% on Thursday, but has fallen sharply since the U.S. election week. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Indonesia's high-yielding bonds are a favourite of foreign investors.

The Philippine central bank is also expected to keep rates on hold at its meeting later, with the peso PHP= little changed. Stocks in Manila .PSI fell 0.6%.

Broadly, currencies in the region were weaker, while South Korea's won KRW=KFTC slid 1% against the dollar after the government said it was taking action with stabilise the currency.

Dealers told Reuters the central bank was suspected of buying dollars on Thursday to stem gains for a currency that has gained nearly 3% this month to Wednesday.

Fresh from Wednesday's warning of the Thai baht's THB=T strength and its impact on exports, the central bank said it had intervened in the market. The currency dipped 0.1%.

Recent vaccine news from Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O, while triggering initial market boosts, have done little to assuage investors' concerns that the new wave of COVID-19 cases would dent any momentum for a global economic recovery.

DBS analysts said emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to be spared from traders looking to cover their shorts, as "investors have found it increasingly difficult to extend the euphoria from the US elections and vaccine hopes."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields fell 1.7 basis points to 4.908%

** Hong Leong Bank Bhd HLBB.KL and Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL led losses in Malaysian financials

** Resurgent IDR opens window for Bank Indonesia rate cut

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.08

+4.68

.N225

-0.63

8.08

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

+6.11

.SSEC

0.06

9.81

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-3.79

.NSEI

0.00

6.33

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.50

-1.70

.JKSE

0.32

-11.50

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.22

-0.12

.KLSE

-0.97

0.03

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

+4.94

.PSI

-0.59

-10.30

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.97

+3.75

.KS11

-0.54

15.20

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

+0.08

.STI

-0.46

-13.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.89

+5.62

.TWII

-0.50

14.23

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-1.42

.SETI

0.58

-13.12

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

